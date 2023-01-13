The University of Alaska Fairbanks men’s basketball team gave the Simon Fraser University Red Leafs their first GNAC win Thursday night, falling 78-69 to the visitors from Canada at the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium.
A low-scoring first half lent itself to an early 10-5 lead for SFU, as the Red Leafs’ Elliot Dimaculangan hit back-to-back 3’s. He ended the night as the game’s top scorer with 26 points on eight of 13 shooting, including six of nine from 3-point range.
The Nanooks’ deficit extended to seven with 12:23 to go in the half as they struggled with outside shooting, to include hitting just one 3-pointer in the period.
UAF (6-8 overall, 1-5 GNAC) fought back to take its first lead during a 10-2 run that included a layup and dunk by Jaycson Bereal Jr. Up 30-26 with 3:42 to play in the opening half, Bereal’s first 3-pointer of the night helped the Nanooks double-up Simon Fraser 8-4 in the final stretch to take a 38-34 lead into the half.
Again, cold shooting by UAF enabled Simon Fraser (3-4, 1-5) to again take control of the game after intermission. The Red Leafs outscored the Nanooks 22-4 in the first nine minutes of the second half, with 15 of the points coming from behind the 3-point line.
The Nanooks got as close as 66-63 with a Bereal layup at the 2:23 mark before the Red Leafs pulled away for their first GNAC win of the season.
Top scorers for the night for UAF were Abduallahi Mohamed (21), Bereal (21), and Tyler Mrus (eight). In addition to Dimaculangan’s 26-point night, David Penney added 13 and Immanuel Oludele scored 11 for the Red Leafs.
The Nanooks will be back at the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. against Western Washington University. It will be Military Appreciation Night, meaning all military members and their dependents can attend for free.