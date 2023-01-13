SFU

The University of Alaska Fairbanks men’s basketball team gave the Simon Fraser University Red Leafs their first GNAC win Thursday night, falling 78-69 to the visitors from Canada at the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium.

A low-scoring first half lent itself to an early 10-5 lead for SFU, as the Red Leafs’ Elliot Dimaculangan hit back-to-back 3’s. He ended the night as the game’s top scorer with 26 points on eight of 13 shooting, including six of nine from 3-point range.