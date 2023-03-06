The University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey team’s annual end of the season awards banquet wasn’t an end of the season event on Sunday, and that’s a good thing.
With a 22-10-2 record, to include having won 10 of their last 11 games, the Nanooks are now in a 13-day holding pattern. They’re awaiting word from the NCAA Tournament selection committee as to whether they’ll be one of the 16 teams selected for the postseason.
After Saturday night’s win, College Hockey News gave the Nanooks a “90 percent chance” of being included in the field, depending on what happens in the six conference tournaments underway. Each winner of those receives an automatic bid to the tournament.
“Our guys are so excited,” coach Erik Largen said as the banquet got underway. “There’s so much positivity from our team, not just that we can get in, but there’s a lot of belief that if we get a chance we’ll play some competitive hockey.”
T hat sentiment is supported by UAF’s tournament résumé, a season that includes wins at Denver (ranked No. 3 in the latest Pairwise Rankings) and at Omaha and Notre Dame (who are tied at No. 18). The Pairwise Rankings are designed by U.S. College Hockey Online to replicate the formula the NCAA uses to select and seed the field.
“When we took the first game in Denver, after winning one in Notre Dame, then our expectations rose,” junior defenseman Garret Pyke said.
Markuss Komuls added that after the Denver series, both the pressure and excitement built.
“We knew we had to at least split those two weekends,” the senior from Latvia said. “After that, every game was like a Game 7.”
The reward for being on the tournament bubble entering this week is that Spring Break is canceled, though none of the Nanooks players seemed to have had anything other than working out and watching hockey in hopes of hearing their names called on Selection Sunday — March 19 at 2:30 p.m.
“We’re glad we’re hopefully not done yet,” senior goalie Matt Radomsky said, noting that the banquet with a packed turnout at the Westmark Hotel on Sunday was a great chance to reflect on the season and the fan support they’ve enjoyed through the year. “The only thing most of us had planned was hopefully making the tournament.”
Largen said the team will have Monday off, then go through normal practice weeks on Tuesday through Saturday and again the following week — spring break on campus —from Monday through Saturday. Strength coach Nathan Archer will lead the normal conditioning program.
“It was good through the year to have some bye weeks so we’ve learned how to focus on taking time on the ice to get better, time in the training room to get healthy, and then time away from the ice,” Radomsky said. “We’ll probably see quite a few movies over the next two weeks.”
And watch quite a few hockey games. Specifically, cheering on teams that are the top seeds in conference tournaments while hoping others just above them or below them on the bubble lose early and often.
In 13 days, the team will gather to watch the selection show on ESPNU and find out its fate — whether they’ll be heading to Fargo, North Dakota; Bridgeport, Connecticut; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; or Allentown, Pennsylvania to play more hockey.
“We won’t be just satisfied with making the tournament,” Radomsky said. “We’re prepared to make some noise.”
Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.