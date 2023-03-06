Nanooks seniors
Miles Jordan / UAF Athletics

The University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey team’s annual end of the season awards banquet wasn’t an end of the season event on Sunday, and that’s a good thing.

With a 22-10-2 record, to include having won 10 of their last 11 games, the Nanooks are now in a 13-day holding pattern. They’re awaiting word from the NCAA Tournament selection committee as to whether they’ll be one of the 16 teams selected for the postseason.

