UAF’s Payton Matsui (No. 26) and Arizona State’s Ty Murchison battle for the puck during the Nanooks’ 2-1 win at the Carlson Center on Friday. Miles Jordan / UAF Athletics

Matt Radomsky saved the University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey team Friday night at the Carlson Center.

The senior netminder came up with 31 saves, including several incredible stops in the third period as the Nanooks managed to come away with a 2-1 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils in a battle of the nation’s top two NCAA Division I independent hockey teams.