Matt Radomsky saved the University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey team Friday night at the Carlson Center.
The senior netminder came up with 31 saves, including several incredible stops in the third period as the Nanooks managed to come away with a 2-1 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils in a battle of the nation’s top two NCAA Division I independent hockey teams.
“He was the best player on the ice tonight,” Nanooks coach Erik Largen said. “If there was any other college hockey goaltender in the country in goal tonight, we would have lost that hockey game. He’s that good.”
Because of Radomsky’s efforts, the Nanooks registered their third straight win to improve to 14-9-2 on the season. Alaska is now 9-2-0 in its last 11 games.
The victory boosted the Nanooks to the No. 19 spot in the Pairwise rankings which emulate the formula the NCAA Division I Hockey Committee uses to pick the 16 teams that reach the national championship tournament in March.
Arizona State fell to 13-17-0.
on the season despite the stellar efforts of goaltender TJ Semptimphelter, who registered 22 saves on the night.
The two teams meet again at 7:07 tonight at the Carlson Center.
Even though the Nanooks never trailed Friday night, Largen knows his troops have to tighten up their efforts if they want to have continued success in the final nine games of the season.
“We’re playing loose right now and making a lot of mistakes,” Largen said. “The effort is there, now we just need to simplify our approach so that we can be much more efficient in the way we play.”
Goals by Payton Matsui and Brayden Nicholetts proved to be all the Nanooks needed Friday night. Matsui got the Nanooks on the scoreboard in the first period off assists Chase Duboid and Arvils Bergmanis.
The score remained 1-0 until Nicholetts registered the game-winning goal at 2:17 of the third period off an assist from Brady Risk.
Arizona State kept things interesting with a power-play goal by Lukas Sillinger at 8:05 of the third, but Radomsky came up big the rest of the night to protect the Nanooks’ win.