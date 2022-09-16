UAF VB 0917

Seattle Pacific's Ashley Antoniak has an attack blocked by UAF's Elizabeth Jackson (No. 4) and Ella Bines during the Falcons' four-set win Thursday night. 

 Seattle Pacific University sports information department

SEATTLE – The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team fell to conference for Seattle Pacific in four sets in on Thursday night.

Seattle Pacific (3-8, 1-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference)  took the opening set with a 27-25 victory before the Nanooks (11-4, 1-2) rallied to even the match with a 25-15 second set win. But sets three and four – both competitive to the finish – went to SPU, 25-20 and 25-23.