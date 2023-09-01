Nanooks volleyball

Caleb Jones/News-Miner

The Nanooks volleyball team huddles together during a game against Chaminade University.

 Caleb Jones

Fresh off hosting the Hawai’i — Alaska Challenge, the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks (1-3) went down to Anchorage to open up play at the Seawolf Invitational at the University of Alaska Anchorage.

It was a tall task for the Nanooks in their opener as they squared off with the No. 7 St. Cloud State University Huskies (0-0) on Thursday. The Huskies won the matchup in straight sets to secure their first win of the season (25-17, 25-21, 25-19)

Contact Caleb Jones at 907-459-7530 or at cjones@newsminer.com.