Fresh off hosting the Hawai’i — Alaska Challenge, the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks (1-3) went down to Anchorage to open up play at the Seawolf Invitational at the University of Alaska Anchorage.
It was a tall task for the Nanooks in their opener as they squared off with the No. 7 St. Cloud State University Huskies (0-0) on Thursday. The Huskies won the matchup in straight sets to secure their first win of the season (25-17, 25-21, 25-19)
The Huskies come into the 2023 season after an impressive campaign last year. They finished with a 28-6 record and a trip to the NCAA DII Women’s Volleyball National Tournament. St. Cloud were knocked out of the tournament in the third round by eventual runner-up, Concordia-St. Paul.
For the Nanooks, the game served as a good measurement against a top program as they attempt to establish themselves as national tournament contenders.
The first set started off tightly contested. The Nanooks scored the first point, but the Huskies gained the lead thanks to two scores of their own.
St. Cloud State continued to hold the lead from there. Back-to-back kills from Elizabeth Jackson and Lily Stewart pulled the Nanooks within one point, 8-7, however the Huskies five straight to bring the lead to 13-7.
Down 18-10, the Nanooks attempted to rally. A kill and two St. Cloud attack errors made the score 18-13. However, the Huskies rattled off a 7-4 scoring run to win the set 25-17.
UAF started the second set off strong, jumping out to a 3-1 lead. The Huskies responded in a big way to take a 10-4 lead before the Nanooks called a timeout.
Out of the timeout, the Nanooks stayed competitive. The two teams traded points as the set continued on. A kill from Ainsley Smith kept the Nanooks within six points as they trailed 13-7.
Down 19-8 the Nanooks looked to get back in the game. Two kills in a row courtesy of Ella Bines and two attack errors made the score 19-12.
Following a St. Cloud kill to increase their lead to 20-12, the Nanook comeback continued. Jackson and Bines, the latter having two, combined for three straight kills. The following play the Huskies committed an attack error, the St. Cloud lead shrunk to 20-16.
After trading points, the score stood at 22-18.
Two kills by Lily Stewart brought the Nanooks within three, 23-20. Unfortunately for UAF, the comeback bid fell short as the Huskies held off the Nanooks to win the set 25-21.
The Nanooks were down two sets to zero entering the third. They jumped out to an early 8-4 lead before St. Cloud evened the score at eight points a piece. The Huskies took the lead from there and went on to close out the set 25-19.
Despite the loss, there were still bright spots for the Nanooks. Bines finished with 15.5 points to lead all players. Libero Grace Steurer finished with 13 digs. Smith led the team in assists with 28.
After losing in straight sets to St. Cloud, the Nanooks fell to 1-4 on the year. They look to rebound on Friday as they take on Cal Poly Humboldt (0-1) at 9 a.m. and Upper Iowa University (1-0) at 2 p.m.
