UAF VB 0926

UAF's Jessa Long (No. 7) and Rilee White celebrate a point won during their four-set loss to Western Washington on Saturday. 

 Miles Jordan / For the Daily News-Miner

The Alaska Nanooks volleyball team fell in four sets to the Western Washington Vikings on Sept. 24. The Vikings took the win with 23-25, 15-25, 25-20, 17-25 set wins. This loss drops the Nanooks to 13-5, 3-3 GNAC.

Rilee White led the way for the Nanooks with 14 kills. She posted a double-double with 12 digs. Karli Nielson posted 13 and a .310 hit percentage. Jessa Long posted a historic day with 34 digs. She tied the fourth-most digs in a single-game. Taylor Overn and Ainsley Smith both hit the 20+ mark in assists as Overn posted 21 and Smith added 20. 