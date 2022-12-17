The University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey team is one win away from claiming the 2022-23 Alaska Airlines Governor’s Cup.
The Nanooks captured their third straight victory against Alaska Anchorage on Friday night, claiming a 4-0 triumph in the third meeting of the season between Alaska’s two independent college hockey teams.
The Nanooks can clinch the six-game Governor’s Cup series when the two teams meet again at 6:07 tonight at the Chuck Homan Ice Rink on the UAA campus.
Senior goaltender Matt Radomsky recorded his first shutout of the season and he also registered an assist as the Nanooks improved to 8-7-2.
“He was solid in the net for us tonight,” Nanooks coach Erik Largen said via cell phone following the game. “He was especially sharp when Anchorage had an early power play chance and again late in the game.”
Special teams proved to be the difference Friday night as the Nanooks scored on both of their power play opportunities and held the Seawolves without a goal on all six of their extra-attacker opportunities.
In addition to scoring two goals on the power play, the Nanooks added an extra-attacker goal and an empty-net goal late in the game.
“Our special teams were great tonight,” Largen said. “It was a tight checking game that came down to special teams and goaltending and tonight we were fortunate to be on the better end of both of those categories.”
Largen is expecting tonight’s game to be as physical, if not more physical, than Friday night’s contest.
“It’s a chance for us to clinch the Governor’s Cup and I’m sure they will throw everything they’ve got at us,” Largen said. “We just need to stick with the process and hopefully that will produce another W.”
The Nanooks scored the only goal they needed at the 8:19 mark of the first period when Simon Falk put the puck in the net while the Nanooks had an extra attacker on the ice due to a delayed penalty on Seawolves.
Harrison Israels and Arvils Bergmanis were credited with assists on the goal.
On the ensuing penalty, the Nanooks scored again as Chase Dubois put the puck past Anchorage goalie Joey Lamoreaux just four seconds before the penalty expired. Bergmanis and Falk registered assists.
After a scoreless second period, the Nanooks made it 3-0 when Jonny Sorenson scored Alaska’s third power play goal of the game off an assist from Radomsky.
TJ Lloyd was credited with an empty net goal after his shot was batted into the net by an Anchorage player.
Anchorage had pulled its netminder for a 6-on-4 advantage late in the game, but Lloyd picked up a loose puck as he came out of the penalty box and saw his shot get deflected into the net by an Anchorage player..