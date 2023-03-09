Davies 0310

Alaska Fairbanks Joe Davies wins the 10-kilometer individual race at the NCAA Championships on Thursday in Lake Placid, New York.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks has another NCAA champion.

Joe Davies, a sophomore from Pemberton, British Columbia, crossed the finish line of the 10-kilometer men's individual Nordic skiing race in 22 minutes, 33.2 seconds to win the national title on Friday in Lake Placid, New York.

