It was only an exhibition game, but Alaska Nanooks coach Erik Largen certainly liked what he saw from his young Alaska Nanooks hockey team Saturday night at the Carlson Center.
The Nanooks put together a workmanlike performance in posting a 6-0 triumph against the Simon Fraser Red Leafs in front of 1,621 boisterous fans at the Carlson Center.
“It was a good way to stat things off,” Largen said outside the Nanooks locker room. “Even though it was just an exhibition game I thought we did a lot of good things out there tonight.
“We’ve got a good group of players and motivated players on this team,” Largen added. “We’re just going to see how far we can take this thing this season.”
Alaska outshot the Red Leafs 48-14 on Saturday evening, scoring two goals in the first period, one in the second and three in the third.
“It was good to see our defensemen get involved in the offense tonight,” Largen said. “We had trouble on offense last year, so this is a small step forward in a long process.”
Largen also got a look at all three goaltenders as Matt Radomsky, a senior transfer from Holy Cross, sophomore Daniel Allin and freshman Lassi Lenti each played one period.
Radomsky made two saves, Allin stopped five shots and Lenti made seven saves.
“I thought all three played well,” Largen said. “They all made good saves when they were tested.”
The Nanooks couldn’t have asked for a better start to the 2022-23 season as the scored twice in the opening 20 minutes and controlled the entire period outshooting the visitors from Burnaby, British Columbia. 17-2.
Arvils Bergmanis had the honor of the scoring the Nanooks first goal of the season, as he beat Red Leafs goalie Michael Harroch with a power-play tally just 3:41 into the game. Anton Rubtsov and T.J. Lloyd earned assists.
Karl Falk gave Alaska a 2-0 lead with an even-strength goal at the 8:44 mark off an assist from Jonny
Sorenson, a senior transfer from the University of Minnesota and a former member of the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.
The Nanooks continued to dominate the second period outshooting the Red Leafs 17-5 and earning a 3-0 lead with their second power-play goal of the game.
A.J. Macauley notched the goal off assists from Maarkuss Komuls and Payton Matsui.
The Nanooks tacked on three more goals in the third period.
Sorenson put the Nanooks ahead 4-0 at 4:32 of the final period off an assist from Lloyd and Will Hilfiker.
Sophomore Braden Nicholetts made it 5-0 at the 12:40 mark with assists going to Macauley and Cade Neilson.
A little less than a minute later freshman Xavier Jean-Louis gave the Nanooks a 6-0 advantage thanks to an assist from Bergmanis.
Harroch made 42 saves on the night for the Red Leafs, who opened the season with a 1-0 win over the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves on Friday night in Anchorage.
The Nanooks, playing as an NCAA Division I independent for the second straight season, open regular season play at 7:07 p.m. Saturday against American International College at the Carlson Center. The two teams meet again at 4:07 p.m. Sunday.