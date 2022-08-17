The University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks basketball team has signed Demarcus Hall-Scriven, a 6-foot-3 wing who last played at Skagit Valley College in Mt. Vernon, Wash.
“We want to welcome Demarcus back to Alaska, our staff is excited that he chose to be a Nanook,” coach Greg Sparling said. “He played the last couple years for a great coach in the NWAC, Carl Howell, who has helped Demarcus develop into a very good defender.”
Hall-Scriven, who helped coach Zach Madren won’s Anchorage Christian School win the 2019 Class 3A state championship, was a second-team North Region Selection at Skagit Valley College.
“Offensively, he is a dynamic wing that can play the point, and both wing spots,” Sparling added. “He is very versatile and we look forward to helping Demarcus grow in all facets over the next couple years.”
Hall-Scriven is coming off of a 2021-22 season that saw him play in 29 games, starting 27 of them. He scored 11 points per game while shooting 42% from the field, including 30% from beyond the three-point line. He also averaged 5.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.
Sparling previously announced the signings of Ethan Martin, a 6-foot point guard from Arlington High School in Arlington, Wash.; Paul Johnson, a 6-foot guard from Seattle, who played for two seasons at Puget Sound; Bryan Nguyen, a 5-foot-9 point guard from Milpitas, Calif., and San Jose City College; Logan Stempniak, a 6-foot-7 small forward from Kentwood High School in Covington, Wash.; and Tyler Mrus, a 6 foot-6 small forward from Seattle Prep.
UAF will host a pair of scrimmages on Oct. 28-29 with the Seattle Mountaineers at the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium. The Nanooks will officially open the season against Hawaii Pacific University on Nov. 11 in Honolulu.