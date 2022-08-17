DHS1

Demarcus Hall-Scriven averaged 11 points per season last year for Skagit Valley College. Skagit valley College photo

The University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks basketball team has signed Demarcus Hall-Scriven, a 6-foot-3 wing who last played at Skagit Valley College in Mt. Vernon, Wash.

“We want to welcome Demarcus back to Alaska, our staff is excited that he chose to be a Nanook,” coach Greg Sparling said. “He played the last couple years for a great coach in the NWAC, Carl Howell, who has helped Demarcus develop into a very good defender.”