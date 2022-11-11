The University of Alaska Fairbanks men’s basketball season is officially here.
The Nanooks are in Honolulu for the Alaska/Hawaii Challenge, where they will open up against Hawaii Pacific and Chaminade.
Abdullahi Mohamed, who sat out UAF’s exhibition game at the University of Washington, will be back in the lineup. He was a unanimous selection for the GNAC Preseason All-Conference Team. For the season, Mohamed was the third-highest scorer for the Nanooks, posting 11.1 points per game on 321 points scored.
He played in all 29 games on the season, starting in all but three.
The Nanooks’ last played an exhibition game at the University of Washington Nov. 1, falling 95-64.
Freshman Tyler Mrus led the Nanooks with 20 points on 7-12 shooting.
Logan Stempniak was the only other Nanook to score in double-digits, posting 11 points, while Jordan Kanoe had nine.
