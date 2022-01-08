A spirited fourth quarter comeback by the Alaska Nanooks women’s basketball team came up just short Thursday night in Nampa, Idaho.
Trailing by15 points at the start of the fourth quarter, the Nanooks rallied to take a one-point lead with 2:25 remaining before the host Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks pulled out an 81-75 victory in a Great Northwest Athletic contest at the Johnson Sports Complex.
It was the seventh straight loss for the Nanooks since Alaska won its season opening game. The Nanooks are 0-3 in conference play including Tuesday night’s 51-43 loss at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, Washington.
Northwest Nazarene improved to 9-3 on the season and 3-1 in conference play.
The Nanooks continue their five-game road trip with a game at Central Washington today (Saturday). Alaska plays at Western Oregon on Tuesday and wraps up the trip at Alaska Anchorage on Jan. 15.
The Nanooks and Nighthawks were deadlocked at 32-32 at halftime, but Northwest Nazarene took command in the third quarter by going on a 23-8 run.
The Nanooks outscored Northwest Nazarene 35-26 in the final 10 minutes to come up just short. The Nanooks went ahead 70-69 on a pair of Destiny Reimers free throws with 2:25 to play, but the Nighthawks went on a 12-5 run to close out the game.
Freshman Pearle Green had an outstanding performance knocking down 26 points to go along with two assists and four steals.
Claudia Diez Marti added 17 points for Alaska and dished out three assists. Reimers registered 11 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. Oliva Kraska chipped in 10 points and pulled down five rebounds.
Jordan Pinson and Teagan Thurman led the Nighthawks with 18 points apiece. Nyalam registered a double-double for Northwest Nazarene with 15 points and 14 rebounds.
Tuesday’s loss
The Nanooks couldn’t find their shooting touch on Tuesday at Saint Martin’s as Alaska converted just 18.3 percent of its field goal attempts (13 of 71).
After falling behind 20-7 in the first quarter, the Nanooks cut the deficit to 40-34 at the end of the third quarter, but never got closer than three points down the stretch.
Green was the only Alaska player to finish in double figures with 17 points. She also had five steals. Emma Wass had seven points and Paola Perez-Mendoza tallied six. Kraska had 11 rebounds to go along with four points.
Claire Dingus tallied 15 points for the Saints, while Josie Matz and Rian Clear registered 11 apiece.
Saint Martin’s improved to 9-2 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.
Men’s game postponed
Thursday night’s Alaska Nanooks men’s basketball game at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia was postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Simon Fraser program.
It marked the fourth straight game the Nanooks have had to cancel or postpone. UAF canceled its home game with Portland Bible College on Dec. 18 and postponed a pair of conference games last weekend against Montana State Billings and Seattle Pacific.
Alaska is still scheduled to play at Western Washington on Saturday night in Bellngham, Washington.