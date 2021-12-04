The Alaska Nanooks men’s basketball team got ambushed by the Western Oregon Wolves Thursday night in Monmouth, Oregon.
After watching the Nanooks jump out to a 9-3 lead, the Wolves garnered a 15-13 advantage with 12 minutes remaining in the first half and rolled to a 99-74 victory in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference opener for both schools Thursday night at the New PE Gym on the Western Oregon campus.
The women’s conference opener between the Nanooks and Wolves was postponed due “to an abundance of caution for the health and safety of student athletes, staff and fans,” according to news releases on both schools athletic websites.
No other information was available Thursday evening, and neither school would confirm or deny if any of its players were ill.
Meanwhile, the University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolves swept their conference openers at Saint Martin’s University Thursday in Seattle with the men posting a 76-67 win and the women capturing a 68-58 victory.
The Nanooks are scheduled to play at Saint Martin’s this afternoon.
After falling behind 15-13 with 11:52 remaining in the first half, the Nanooks men never had a chance Thursday night at Western Oregon.
The Wolves pulled out to a 46-31 lead at halftime and the Nanooks never got closer than 13 points in the final 20 minutes.
Koby Huerta led the Nanooks with 22 points, while Willie Thomas III and Mawich Kachjeani added 16 points apiece.
Alaska’s most consistent players in the first six games of the season — Coleman Sparling, Quinn Barnard and Shadeed Shabazz — posted a total of 18 points in 88 minutes of combined playing time. Barnard and Shabazz did not start according to the box score posted on the Western Oregon website.
The Wolves had five players score in double figures led by Yosani Clay with 22 points. Cameron Cranston added 18 points for the Wolves, while John Morrill-Keeler chipped in 12, Elihu Cobb tallied 11 and Collin Warmouth kicked In 10.
The Nanooks converted just 26 of 62 field goal attempts, while Western Oregon 39 of 69 from the floor. The Wolves outrebounded the Nanooks 39-29.
The Nanooks dropped to 3-4 on the season and 0-1 in conference play. Western Oregon is 2-6 on the year and 1-0 in conference play.
Western Oregon is scheduled to play Alaska Anchorage on Saturday evening in Monmouth.