It’s beginning to sound like a broken record for the Alaska Nanooks men’s basketball team.
Another outstanding performance by senior guard Shadeed Shabazz went for naught as the Nanooks came up two points short in a 74-72 Great Northwest Athletic Conference overtime loss at the Seattle Pacific University Falcons Thursday night in Seattle.
The Nanooks had the opportunity to close out the first half with the lead, regulation with a win and the overtime session, but each time they were foiled by the Falcons playing on their home court in front of 235 fans at Brougham Pavilion on the Seattle Pacific campus.
Shabazz scored more than half of the Nanooks points as he finished the night with 39, to go along with five rebounds, two assists, four steals and a blocked shot. He was 14 for 29 from the field, 4 for 11 from 3-point range and 7 for 7 from the free-throw line.
The Nanooks had leads late in the first half and were ahead by as much as five-points late in regulation, but each time the Falcons rallied.
Seattle Pacific forged a 34-31 lead at the break before the Nanooks came back to even the score at 64 at the end of regulation.
The Falcons outscored the Nanooks 10-8 in the five-minute overtime session with Devant’e Moffitt hitting the game-winning basket with 1.8 seconds left in the extra session.
Moffitt missed the subsequent free throw, but Coleman Sparling’s final heave for a desperation win came up short and the Nanooks fell to 4-9 on the season and 1-6 in conference play.
The Nanooks head to Montana on Saturday where they will take on the Montana State Billings Yellowjackets.
With the win, Seattle Pacific improved to 11-8 on the season and 4-4 in GNAC action.
Shabazz was the only Alaska player to finish in double figures Thursday night. Sparling registered nine points and eight rebounds, while Quin Barnard and Willie Thomas III had eight points apiece. Thomas had a game-high 10 rebounds.
Seattle Pacific countered with 20 points apiece from Moffitt and Shaw Anderson, while Zack Paulsen knocked down 18. Paulsen pulled down a team-high nine rebounds for the winners.
Following Saturday’s game, the Nanooks return to Fairbanks to open a 3-game home stand on Feb. 3 against Western Washington University in the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium at the Patty Center. Alaska hosts Simon Fraser University on Feb. 5 and Montana State Billings on Feb. 7.
For more information on UAF athletics, go to www.alaskananooks.com.