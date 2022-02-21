The Alaska Nanooks scored twice in the final five minutes to post a come-from-behind victory and gain a split of their two-game series with the Long Island University Sharks Saturday afternoon in East Meadow, New York.
Trailing 3-1 in the second period, the Nanooks tallied three unanswered goals to capture the 4-3 triumph in a battle of two of the three NCAA Division I independent hockey programs in the country.
Backup goaltender Daniel Allin earned his first collegiate victory when he entered the game midway through the second period and kept the Sharks off the scoreboard the remainder of the game.
Allin entered the game after junior goaltender Gustavs Grigals allowed three goals on 11 shots. Allin stopped all seven shots the Sharks sent his way during the final 32:16 of the game giving the Nanooks a chance to mount a comeback.
Trailing 3-1 in the second period, the Nanooks began their comeback when Simon Falk scored a short-handed goal off an assist from Payton Matsui.
The score remained 3-2 until late in the third period when Colin Doyle picked up the equalizer for the Nanooks with assists to Matt Koethe and Anton Rubtsov.
Just a minute and 11 seconds later, Alaska’s Antti Vertanen accounted for the game-winner with the same duo of Koethe and Rubtsov earning the assists.
Garret Pyke got the Nanooks on the scoreboard and tied the game at 1-1 with a goal at 12:11 of the first period off an assists from Rubtsove and Jordan Muzzillo.
Rubtsov registered three assists on the night and Koethe had two.
Preston Brodziak, Zack Bross and Max Balinson accounted for the Sharks goals. Long Island goaltender Vinnie Purpura made 27 saves.
The victory boosted the Nanooks to 12-17-1 on the season as they return home to finish out the regular season with four straight games at the Carlson Center.
The Nanooks will host the Arizona State Sun Devils, the third NCAA Division I independent, at 7:07 p.m. on Friday and Saturday as part of Hockey Week in Fairbanks festivities.
The UAF Fun zone with a myriad of activities for children will open an hour before each game at the Carlson Center and there will be a fireworks show behind the Carlson Center following Saturday night’s game.
Alaska closes out the regular season hosting Long Island on March 4-5.
The Nanooks do have an exhibition game scheduled against the U.S. National Development U-18 team scheduled for March 9 in Plymouth, Michigan.