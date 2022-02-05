A balanced Alaska Nanooks offense attack didn’t quite match up against the Central Washington’s big four on Thursday evening in Alaska Airlines Gymnasium at the Patty Center.
Four Central Washington players combined for all but two of the Wildcats points in an 80-67 win against the Nanooks, completing a two-game sweep of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference women’s basketball series.
The Nanooks had five players score eight or more points, but the lack of rebounding proved to be a key difference in the outcome of the game.
Central Washington won the battle of the boards 41-19 just one night after the Nanooks outrebounded the Wildcats 48-36 in the series opener. Central Washington won the series opener 67-52 on Wednesday night.
The loss dropped the Nanooks to 2-14 on the season and 1-10 in GNAC action heading into a game at 3 p.m. this afternoon (Saturday) against the Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks. Northwest Nazarene comes into today’s showdown with an 11-6 overall record and a 5-4 mark in conference play after suffering a 74-69 loss to the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves Thursday night in Anchorage.
With its two wins in Fairbanks, Central Washington is 15-4 overall and 8-2 in the GNAC going into today’s contest at Alaska Anchorage.
On Thursday night, Kassidy Malcolm poured in 30 points to lead the way for Central Washington. She was 11 for 16 from the field and 6 for 7 from the free throw line. Samantha Bowman turned in her second straight 19-rebound performance for the Wildcats to go along with 22 points. Valerie Huerta and Kizzah Maltezo added 13 points apiece.
Destiny Reimers and Claudia Diez Marti led the way for the Nanooks with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Pearle Green, Emma Wass and Savannah Hueta tallied eight points apiece for the Nanooks, while Paola Perez-Mendoza, Ellen Silva and Caitlin Pusich each contributed six points. However, none of the Nanooks had more than four rebounds.
Despite the lack of rebounding, the Nanooks trailed by just a point, 25-24, after the first quarter and were only down by three, 43-40, at halftime.
The Nanooks kept within striking distance until late in the third quarter before the Wildcats started to pull away. Central Washington eventually outscored Alaska 37-27 in the second half to secure the win.