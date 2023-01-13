McKenney

Northwest Nazarene’s Cami Knishka hit her fourth 3-pointer of the night to tie the game with 30 seconds left in regulation, then drained a jump shot with three seconds left in overtime to lift the Nighthawks to a 90-88 win over the University of Alaska Fairbanks on Thursday evening at Alaska Airlines Gymnasium.

UAF (4-9, 1-5 GNAC) rallied back from a dismal start — trailing 21-9 after one quarter — to hold a six-point lead at 74-68 with 1:19 to play.