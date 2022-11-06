GNAC XC 1106

UAF sophomores Kendall Kramer (left) and Naomi Bailey, both West Valley H.S. graduates, cross the finish line while holding hands to take the top two spots at the GNAC Cross-Country Championships in Monmouth, Oregon on Saturday. Amanda Loman / Great Northwest Athletic Conference

After running neck-and-neck the entire 6,000 meters, University of Alaska Fairbanks sophomores Kendall Kramer and Naomi Bailey crossed the finish line while holding hands at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Cross-Country Championships in Monmouth, Oregon on Saturday.

Among the two West Valley High School graduates, Kramer was credited with the championship in a time of 20 minutes, 37.0 seconds while Bailey, who won the Division II Pre-Nationals two weeks ago, was awarded second place in 20:37.1.