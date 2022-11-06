After running neck-and-neck the entire 6,000 meters, University of Alaska Fairbanks sophomores Kendall Kramer and Naomi Bailey crossed the finish line while holding hands at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Cross-Country Championships in Monmouth, Oregon on Saturday.
Among the two West Valley High School graduates, Kramer was credited with the championship in a time of 20 minutes, 37.0 seconds while Bailey, who won the Division II Pre-Nationals two weeks ago, was awarded second place in 20:37.1.
Kramer became the Nanooks’ first individual champion since Pavla Havlova won the GNAC Championships back in 2004.
UAF’s Rosie Fordham placed fifth (21:19.2), Delainey Zock was 23rd (22:30.3) and Teegan Silva was 60th (24:38.9) to round out the Nanooks’ fifth-place team finish with 91 points.
Western Washington used a solid team performance to win the program’s second championship and the first since 2019. The Vikings placed two runners in the top 10 to lead the way to a team score of 64 points.
Sophomore Mia Crocker led WWU in seventh place in a time of 21:30 while sophomore Sophie Wright was eighth in 21:39.6. Western Washington sophomore Meaera Shannon was named the Newcomer of the Year after she placed 11th in a time of 21:48.4.
On the men’s side, Alaska Anchorage’s Coleman Nash led by much as 21 seconds at the 4-mile mark and crossed the finish line 17 seconds ahead of runner-up Charlie Dannatt of Simon Fraser Univ., winning in a time of 23:46.2 for the 8,000-meter race.
Western Washington also won the men’s team title with 32 points.
Ryan Owens was UAF’s top finisher, as the freshman from Palmer finished 51st in 27:42.3. West Valley graduate Nolan Earnest (27:44.0) was 52nd for the Nanooks and Koen Ross was 57th (28:15.5).