Quin Barnard had his biggest game of the season, Abdullahi Mohamed and Coleman Sparling registered double-doubles and the short-handed Alaska Nanooks men’s basketball team earned a hard-fought victory against the Western Washington Vikings Thursday night.
Playing without the services of leading scorer Shadeed Shabazz and forward Willie Thomas III, the Nanooks broke open a tight game midway through the second half and then held off a late rally by the Vikings to claim an 81-75 Great Northwest Athletic Conference win in the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium at the Patty Center.
It was sweet revenge for the Nanooks, who suffered a 94-92 loss at Western Washington earlier this season.
Barnard led the charge for the Nanooks scoring 31 points, with 27 of those coming in the second half. He was 8 for 13 from 3-point range and 7 for 8 from the foul line. With the score tied at 40-40 early in the second half, Barnard drained one of his 3-pointers to give the Nanooks the lead for good.
Alaska stretched the lead to as many as 15 points with 3:44 remaining in the game before Western’s late rally fell short.
Mohamed was 9 for 16 from the field and 3 for3 from the free throw line for a career-high 21 points. He pulled down 11 rebounds to complete his crucial double-double.
Sparling also had a big night for the Nanooks with 10 points and a game-high 15 rebounds.
The Nanooks got contributions from all six players who saw action. Jahvonta Jones contributed eight points and eight rebounds to the winning effort, while Tybenn Sturm had seven points and Koby Huerta had four points and a game-high six assists.
The victory enabled the Nanooks to improve to 5-10 on the season and 2-7 in the GNAC. Alaska is scheduled to host Simon Fraser University of British Columbia at 5:15 p.m. today (Saturday). Simon Fraser suffered a 71-59 loss to Alaska Anchorage on Thursday and has a 9-7 overall record and 4-4 conference mark. Simon Fraser beat the Nanooks earlier this season in Burnaby, British Columbia.
A postgame press release made no mention of why Shabazz, the GNAC’s leading scorer at 21.9 points per game, and Thomas, did not suit up for Thursday night’s game.
Playing in front of his hometown fans for the first time since leaving the Nanooks after his freshman season, former West Valley High School standout and Western Washington junior guard Daniel Hornbuckle registered 18 points to go along with five rebounds, five assists and two steals before fouling out late in the game.
D’Angelo Minnis led the Vikings with 19 points and five rebounds, while Luke Lovelady registered 17 points and six rebounds in a losing cause.
Western Washington dropped to 11-7 on the season and 4-4 in GNAC play heading into today’s game at Alaska Anchorage.