University of Alaska Fairbanks forward Colin Doyle (No. 17) advances the puck during the Nanooks’ 3-2 win over No. 19 Notre Dame at South Bend, Ind., on Saturday. Notre Dame Athletics

The red hot University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey team closed out the 2022 portion of their schedule with a scintillating 3-2 victory at No. 19 Notre Dame Saturday evening in South Bend, Indiana.

Chase Dubois scored two goals, the Nanooks killed all six Notre Dame power play opportunities, and goaltender Matt Radomsky registered 32 saves as Alaska claimed its fifth straight victory to improve to 10-7-2 on the season.