The red hot University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey team closed out the 2022 portion of their schedule with a scintillating 3-2 victory at No. 19 Notre Dame Saturday evening in South Bend, Indiana.
Chase Dubois scored two goals, the Nanooks killed all six Notre Dame power play opportunities, and goaltender Matt Radomsky registered 32 saves as Alaska claimed its fifth straight victory to improve to 10-7-2 on the season.
“We’ve been playing good hockey all year long and we found a way to get it done again tonight,” Nanooks coach Erik Largen said following the team’s first win against a nationally ranked opponent this season. “I thought we started a little slow in the first period, but we had a great second period and got the job
done in the third. Obviously, our penalty kill and goaltending were outstanding again tonight.”
Radomsky made 17 of his 32 saves in the third period to earn his fifth straight win as the Nanooks beat the Fighting Irish for the first time since Jan. 19, 2013.
The Nanooks killed off all six minor penalties, including three in the final 20 minutes.
The Nanooks jumped out to a 3-0 lead with a goal in the first period and a two more in the second. Dubois scored the first two goals and Karl Falk notched what proved to be the game-winner.
“We’ve talked all season about having balanced scoring and today we got contributions from guys who haven’t been on the scoresheet a lot this year,” Largen said. “We were resilient tonight and now we have to keep it going (today).”
The Nanooks and Irish (8-9-2) conclude their two-game series at 1 p.m. (AST) today.
Dubois opened the scoring at 7:28 of the first period when he stripped the puck away from a Notre Dame player and went in all alone and beat Irish goaltender Ryan Bischel from in close.
He scored again at 2:17 of the second as he backhanded the puck past Bischel after a strong forecheck from Payton Matsui and Braden Birnie.
Falk’s game-winner was a one-timer from the faceoff circle with 1:04 remaining in the second period with assists from Connor Mylymok and Xavier Jean-Louis.
Radomsky, who registered shutouts against the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves in his two previous starts, had his streak of more than 162 scoreless minutes snapped when Notre Dame got on the scoreboard at 2:37 of the third period.
on a goal by Hunter Strand.
Chayse Primeau pulled the Irish to within a goal midway through the third period, but the Nanooks stood tall for the final 10 minutes to register the victory.
Bischel finished with 22 saves.
Notre Dame killed all four Nanooks power play chances.