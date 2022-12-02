UAF XC 1202

GNAC gold- and silver-medalists and West Valley High School graduates Kendall Kramer (left) and Naomi Bailey will race at the NCAA Championships today. Amanda Loman / Great Northwest Athletic Conference

 Amanda Loman / Great Northwest Athletic Conference

Two West Valley High School graduates and their Australian teammate hope to become the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ next All-Americans as they compete in today’s NCAA Division II Cross Country Championship in the Seattle suburb of University Place, Wash.

Following first-, second- and fourth-place finishes at the Nov. 26 NCAA West Regional, Naomi Bailey, Kendall Kramer and Rosie Fordham are ready to race on their biggest stage yet.