The National Girls Baseball Championship featured teams made up of girls from all around the country. For the 16U winners, a team known as the Mavericks, one of those girls just so happens to be a Fairbanksan.
Nadia Chernich, a 15-year old student at Monroe Catholic, was a member of the National Champion Mavericks last month. It was the second year in a row that the team won the National Championship.
Chernich has been a member of the team for the past five years and this year’s squad won all six games at the Baseball For All National Tournament in Aberdeen, Maryland in the lead up to the Championship. She served as team captain, leading the team with 12 RBI in the tournament.
The event actually ended up being a family affair. Nadia’s younger sister Anya Chernich, 12, competed in the 12U tournament with a team from San Francisco. Anya led the team in hits, RBI, and triples while winning the Sportsmanship Award.
Nadia will be a sophomore this year at Monroe.