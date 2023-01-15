Women’s Curling at the 2023 FISU World University Games

Team USA’s Sydney Mullaney and Anne O’Hara, of Fairbanks, (right) guide the stone during women’s curling Saturday at the World University Games in New York.

The 2023 Winter World University Games have kicked off in Lake Placid, New York. This biennial gathering of athletes from around the world features several local and University of Alaska Fairbanks participants whom I know of, and probably more that I don’t.

Curler Anne O’Hara – a West Valley High School graduate who attended Minnesota State University in Mankato – is part of the United States squad that’s off to a 3-0 start. The 21-year-old and her American teammates knocked off Sweden 10-4 on Friday and downed Canada 8-4 before going into extra ends with South Korea 6-6 at our presstime on Saturday.

