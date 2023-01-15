The 2023 Winter World University Games have kicked off in Lake Placid, New York. This biennial gathering of athletes from around the world features several local and University of Alaska Fairbanks participants whom I know of, and probably more that I don’t.
Curler Anne O’Hara – a West Valley High School graduate who attended Minnesota State University in Mankato – is part of the United States squad that’s off to a 3-0 start. The 21-year-old and her American teammates knocked off Sweden 10-4 on Friday and downed Canada 8-4 before going into extra ends with South Korea 6-6 at our presstime on Saturday.
Another West Valley graduate – UAF sophomore Kendall Kramer – is competing for the U.S. in cross-country skiing. She and partner Will Koch, from the University of Colorado, were fourth in their semifinal heat in the Sprint Team Mixed event Friday for an overall 12th-place finish.
Her other UAF teammates from Eliska Albrigtsen’s squad are Chris Kalev and Mariel Pulles (Estonia); Rosie Fordham (Australia); and Phillip Moosmayer (Germany).
The World University Games don’t have a huge following in the United States – you can create a free account and watch live events at www.fisutv.net – but serve an important purpose in giving developing athletes a chance to compete internationally. For some it’s a stepping stone to the Olympics. For others, it provides a lifetime of memories of athletic achievement and multicultural awareness.
My opportunity to participate was in 1987 when the games were held in Zagreb, then-Yugoslavia and now-Croatia. My son ended up visiting a swimmer of mine who was from there in 2014, where he was kind enough to send me a picture of the “pool where you swam a million years ago.”
And, of course, through social media this month’s participants will be able to meet friends from not only their teams but from all corners of the globe they’ll be able to connect with decades after the medals are handed out. In my case, I can actually say I am lifelong friends with a member of the Luxembourg parliament. If she ever makes it to prime minister, I’m definitely going to visit!
The week’s been a blur as I popped home (aka to the Lower 48) for a week of thawing out and to visit the wife, mom, four kids and five cats. (We told the youngest two girls in Spring 2010 they could have ONE cat and that THEY had to take care of it and suddenly the furry hairballs are everywhere.)
On Wednesday night in Orange County, I took in the Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks game. Now the first thing to understand is the Anaheim Ducks are not good at sports. One would think their thing is hockey, but by the 4-1 first-period deficit we could be wrong. (Likewise, we flipped the channel on to their next game against New Jersey and they were already down 3-0 in the first. Captivating.)
The advantage to the Ducks not being good at sports is Row A club-level seats were $75 on the secondary market app, and when we arrived we actually had three rows to ourselves.
The price of admission was WELL worth seeing second-year sensation Connor McDavid in the lineup of the team repping our Neighbors to the North, err, uhh, East. (I’ll NEVER get used to that.) The entire show should have been called “The NHL Presents Magic on Ice.” If you haven’t seen the video of his 35th goal this season (embedded here for our online readers), then you need to use the Interwebz and find it because his changing direction (yes, on skates) and flipping the puck backhanded into the top corner of the net is completely mesmerizing.
Even with that, I would have much preferred being able to make it to Crypto.com Arena to see North Pole’s Pheonix Copley – who ended up meeting Will Ferrell, aka North Pole’s Buddy the Elf – work his magic in goal. (See Page B4) But Southern California traffic is back to its pre-Covid levels, and the extra hour there and hour back wasn’t appetizing. They have a four-game swing through the Pacific Northwest in late March/early April, so that might be an ideal time to catch up with the man who epitomizes the meaning of the phrase “Champions endeavor to persevere.”
Your Dad Joke of the Week:
Me: If Pheonix Copley invites Mr. Smith and his boy over for dinner, who all is there?
Me: The father, the son and the goalie host.
