Kyrie 1106

Kyrie Irving

This week’s lesson from sports and society, in case you missed it, involves people who get paid millions of dollars because they are among the world’s best at teaming with four other people to put a ball into a hole while keeping five other people from putting a ball into a similar hole at the other end of a 94-foot court. Apparently, despite their exceptional physical skill set, they should not – as a class of citizens – be considered experts in academic fields such as sociology, world history and 21st century government and politics.

This week, the individual thrown into the debate is Kyrie Irving. It seems he didn’t have the perspective of a thorough understanding of roughly six millennia of antisemitism, coming to a head with the death of 6 million Jews during last century’s Holocaust, to realizing sharing a “documentary” entitled “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on his Twitter feed was a bad idea. Specifically, this 2018 film makes the claims that the Holocaust was a fabrication and that the Jewish people dominated the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

