This week’s lesson from sports and society, in case you missed it, involves people who get paid millions of dollars because they are among the world’s best at teaming with four other people to put a ball into a hole while keeping five other people from putting a ball into a similar hole at the other end of a 94-foot court. Apparently, despite their exceptional physical skill set, they should not – as a class of citizens – be considered experts in academic fields such as sociology, world history and 21st century government and politics.
This week, the individual thrown into the debate is Kyrie Irving. It seems he didn’t have the perspective of a thorough understanding of roughly six millennia of antisemitism, coming to a head with the death of 6 million Jews during last century’s Holocaust, to realizing sharing a “documentary” entitled “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on his Twitter feed was a bad idea. Specifically, this 2018 film makes the claims that the Holocaust was a fabrication and that the Jewish people dominated the trans-Atlantic slave trade.
Irving has also argued that “there are no real pictures of Earth” (2017); has shared social media posts arguing that “secret societies” are implanting vaccines in a plot to connect Black people to a master computer for ‘a plan of Satan’” (2021); and two months ago shared a warning of the New World Order linked to Alex Jones.
This type of ignorance should not surprise us. After all, we went to actual high schools as opposed to special private schools that cater to those identified as exceptional athletes in middle school who are on their way to becoming great basketball players.
This is a thriving industry, by the way, as “pipelines to professional sports” have been established across the Lower 48, most notably the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. And now I ask you to pause your reading, pick up your laptop or mobile device, and either follow the link here or use your web browser to find the homepage for this institution. You can find the online portal to the “Home of the world’s most dedicated student-athletes” – at www.imgacademy.com/boarding-school/athletics/basketball.
Go ahead, check it out. Take at least five or 10 minutes to browse how the entire four-year program is formulated around basketball, with the promised payoff at the bottom in the form of cute little logos of the NCAA Division I schools where IMG graduates have gone to play basketball.
I’ll just wait here till you’re finished.
And we’re back. I assume you noticed – as I did – that 90 percent of that page talks about basketball and 10 percent will link you to the program’s academic services. But don’t worry, they note, because the instructors are there to “positively impact academic, athletic and character growth.”
As an educator with roughly 20 years in the secondary and post-secondary classroom, I’m not sure how anything I covered in the English, history or government courses I taught “positively impacted athletic growth.” I enjoyed watching my students who were athletes participate in their activities, and I would discuss their progress with them from time to time. Probably the most notable was when Matthew Stafford would come rehab his knee in the pool at Highland Park High School.
Likewise, as a former high school and Division I student-athlete and coach, I’m certain that my classroom activities and athletic activities were always in separate compartments. Other than taking exams early when we had meets or being on campus over winter break and spring break when everyone else was at home or down at South Padre, swimming and academics seemed to be separate activities. Yet the folks at IMG Academy have somehow blended these into a one-stop shop, cranking out Division I commits, McDonald’s All-Americans and NBA alumni.
Irving went to a pair of these basketball academies – Montclair Kimbal Academy and St. Patrick High School. And, is the case with most NBA talent, he spent just a year at a major university. In his case, it was Duke University. We’re not going to speculate as to what his academic record was. He could have been on the dean’s list for all I know. But we will note that the NCAA’s minimum standard to be eligible to play one full year of college basketball (fall and spring semester) is to pass six hours of coursework in the first semester with grades of D.
And that was that. Off he went to make millions of dollars in the league and millions of dollars in sponsorships and that’s great. It’s how America works and we couldn’t be happier for him.
But with that said, why on earth would we look to professional athletes and expect a baseline understanding of world history, sociology, global religions, and cultural appreciation? We’ve created a pathway to their success in an entertainment industry that is, in many ways, diametrically opposed to academic development. And we do it at an early age. Why, I’ve read freshman composition essays where students who were gifted athletes acknowledge their middle school teachers allowed them to skate through classes without doing assignments required of their classmates.
So, Irving’s being punished for not having learned what we all did in high school. It is wrong to group people according to their race or their faith and negatively paint members of that group with one broad, negative brush. He’s not being allowed to play for (at least) five games; and has to apologize; and has to give $500k to the Jewish community; and is losing sponsorship deals including from Nike, which canceled something called the “Kyrie 8.” But this isn’t going to educate him – or anyone else who makes a living playing a sport – to the true horrors that the Jewish people have been subjected to since the days of Abraham. And I guess that’s fine. I mean, I’m not going to go to drop into a world religion or World War II in Eastern Europe class at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and expect to find a great basketball team.
(And here’s where I love the irony…)
And yet on Monday all 30 NBA teams will play, tipping off games every 15 minutes from 3 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. The reason for doing so? To promote civic engagement and encourage fans to get out and vote, of course!
Other than convicted felons, I can think of no organization less qualified than one whose existence is centered on undereducated millionaires to be engaged in the democratic process. I’m NOT saying NBA players shouldn’t vote. By all means, they should cast their ballots. That’s what American democracy is based on. The more who participate, the better. Furthermore, I wouldn’t expect the experiences and areas of expertise of NBA players to reflect mine, and as a result I wouldn’t expect a ranked choice ballot I filled out to look like Kyrie Irving’s or anyone else in the league. And again, that’s great. Let’s share our reasons for having different ideas in civil discourse.
But how can we ignore the irony in an organization openly condemning the ignorance of one of its most high-profile members in the same week it’s telling us to follow his advice and get to the polls?
We’ve created a system that elevates people to become our society’s heroes by ignoring academic growth in exchange for pursuing athletic excellence. Let’s not be surprised when they say and do, well, ignorant things?
