It’s amazing how fast we’ve shifted gears: From the crack of the bats and the sounds of an 80-mile fast ball hitting the catcher’s leather surrounded by the scenic mountains of Salt Lake City as the Goldpanners’ season came to a close to the slamming of pads and choruses of cheerleaders beneath the (unofficial and) occasional flyovers of military jets at Eileson High School’s football season opener.
Part of what caught me off guard is that in Texas, where I grew up and spent roughly 40 of my 53 years, high school football season kicks off two weeks from now, stretches 10 games for the regular season, and takes four teams out of every district to the playoffs. And yes, there are some districts with four teams. It’s a huge sham promoted by the governing body in the “everybody gets a trophy” era to ensure job security among coaches. (“Billy Bob had a down year this season but last year he had us in the playoffs.”)
Each year I go through the first-week playoff schedule and count the number of 3-7, 2-8, 1-9 and – yes even 0-10 – teams that made the playoffs and will pay money to take players, bands, cheerleaders, drill teams and even spirit buses to neutral site games that they’ve rented in venues like the Alamodome or AT&T Stadium where the Dallas Cowboys play. It’s usually 20 percent of the field.
And then a week later the headlines in the news section of the paper will be about how desperately the state is struggling to find money for education.
Lathrop had an amazing opening night. (If you don’t believe me look to the right of the page.)
It was no slight to not have the Malemutes in the paper Saturday morning or online.
I’m in the process of building an informal exchange network among the sports editors in the state. For example, I sent the Kenai vs. Eielson game story, photos and quotes from their coaches to the Peninsula Clarion. The Anchorage Daily News and I are swapping Friday night’s Lathrop at West Anchorage story for next week’s Palmer at Lathrop game. The goal is to provide our readers with the most coverage possible.
Unfortunately, Friday night’s delay pushed kickoff of the Lathrop game back almost an hour. Our normal deadline is 10:30 p.m., and I held the presses till 12:15 a.m. before running without it.
As for the online content, it’s important to our publishing companies that we keep our work on our respective websites. We are, after all, in a challenging business environment for media and every click and subscriber helps.
We’ve also added a high school sports this week calendar to our “Scoreboard” section on B2. I hope this will give you a chance to get out and support some of these young folks in their endeavors.
We’re also trying to expand the “Scoreboard” to keep a more diverse group of fans in the loop on what’s happening in their leagues. For example, the WNBA playoffs begin this week. While our Tribune News Service partners don’t cover every game – and even if they did we wouldn’t have the space to provide game stories every night.
And one more note – as Major League Baseball gets into the heart of its pennant races, we’ll be trying to provide longer accounts in the daily roundup of teams battling for those spots. That’s not great news if you’re a Reds, Rangers or – like me – Angels fan, but will allow us to bring you more detail on how the playoffs are shaping up.
The NFL preseason is upon us. A chance for Chicago Bears fans to talk smack about the players not good enough to make their roster after a 19-14 win over players who will get cut by the Kansas City Chiefs before the season begins. Thankfully, they’ve cut preseason from five games to three.
