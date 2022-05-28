They didn’t lose, they just ran out of time.
My alma mater’s in-state rivals of the Southwest Conference and Big 12 Conference past and Southeastern Conference future use that line when they come out on the losing end on the scoreboard. Always. Every time. Even when it’s say, Texas 51, Texas A&M 15 in 1996 or something along the lines of Oklahoma 77, Texas A&M 0 in 2003. Aww, good times.
But that was the phrase that kept going through my head Friday night as I was importing state track and field results; contacting the soccer coaches in Anchorage to get comments on how their day went; furiously scouring GameChanger and MaxPreps to find game reports from the Mid-Alaska regional tournament; and reviewing my notes from the 9 a.m. game I watched — or tried to watch — between West Valley and Colony. (Kayla Anthony doubled and advanced to third on a wild pitch and then scored on Abbie Anthony’s triple to stake the Wolf Pack to a 2-0 lead but then it’s all a blur because the feed was lost in the top of the third inning with Colony leading 6-3.)
My goal at noon when I came in was to get everything done early that I could (sports on the air, sports calendar, Major League standings, etc.) and make it out to North Pole for their game with Monroe Catholic. I love getting out of the office to watch sports, and I am new enough to Alaska that I still love posting on social media that I’m in North Pole. (I’m told the uniqueness of this drops in a direct relationship with the lowering of the thermometer.)
By the time I finished the soccer roundup and finally broke into the athletic.net coding to grab track results, I could tell I wasn’t going to make it to Newby Field. And then by the time I finished the writeups for soccer and track 9:45 was approaching and by the time baseball was done it was 10:27 so my hole for the softball wrapup became a story on the San Francisco Giants manager’s response to the horrific event in Uvalde this week.
So on the one hand I’m writing this to apologize for not having softball in the paper yesterday morning. On the other hand, I’m also asking that for all high school sports that you make your teams’ results as visible to the public as possible. Some are on the Gamechanger app, some are on MaxPreps, and some contact me directly. I am ALWAYS happy to pick up the phone and hear how your team did.
I know that newspapers have fallen behind social media and other outlets for sharing information in the past quarter-century, but I’m absolutely driven to find as many ways as possible to include the success of your student-athletes. You know how hard they work… let’s try to get them the recognition they deserve.
* * *
Some staff transition here on the north side of the Chena River means my days off have been few and far between, but I did take Monday as an opportunity to jump on the Riverboat Discovery. I had no idea what to expect, but it was so much more than I had imagined.
First, there’s just the Natural beauty of Alaska along the Chena River. (Natural capitalized like the romantic and transcendental writers would have it.) Next is seeing a seaplane take off and land on the Chena. Down the river a bit we arrived at the kennels from which the late Susan Butcher won four Iditarod titles.
Her husband, David Monson, continues to discuss her legacy and the continuing operations of the kennel, which is now the base for their daughter, Tekla. I was able to visit with him in the Athabascan Indian village and am looking forward more than ever to February’s big races, if not February’s temperatures.
Monson also let me in on the 411 that Captain Ken of the Riverboat Discovery is none other than Ken Persinger, father of Olympic curler Vicky Persinger. We chatted briefly after embarking back at Pike’s Landing about the sport I’m trying to learn as much about as I can, and know how parents of world-class athletes are heroes themselves.
Having been able to call my parents from Zagreb, then-Yugoslavia back in 1987 to tell them that I had won a gold medal for Team USA at the World University Games will always be a life highlight for me, and knowing they were there to help ebb my flow of tears after my failure at the 1988 Olympic Trials is a time I never talk about but remember even more clearly — and am even more grateful for their presence during.
* * *
Speaking of boat rides, I’m living the NHL Playoffs vicariously (well, technically vi-aFacebook) through my dear friend Carolyn Ross. She’s actually LT Carolyn Ross (USN, Ret.) and we met in the Frankfurt Airport on our way to Bahrain, where we were meeting the USS Nimitz. She was a nuclear officer aboard the aircraft carrier and I had the infinitely less-challenging task as a civilian of teaching college English and history courses to sailors and Marines as part of their duty days. (And seriously, don’t we all have a friend whom we met on our way to Bahrain?)
Anyway, in addition to being a hockey player herself – youth leagues, college club and still the occasional travel tournament – she is a dedicated fan of the Carolina Hurricanes who estimates she’s seen 500 National Hockey League games. That factors out to season tickets for a decade in Raleigh; about a dozen per year for four years in college at Boston U.; and a couple in Vancouver when the Nimitz was docked in Bremerton.
Her travels this playoff season were the Hurricanes’ conveniently located road games against the Bruins as she is back in Boston; Game 7 of the first-round series in Carolina; and Game 3 of their current series with the New York Rangers in Madison Square Garden.
“Glad I can cross MSG off the bucket list and never ever do it again,” she posted after taking 60 minutes plus intermissions of fan abuse.
“The fans right around me were cursing and heckling me the whole game,” she elaborated. “I literally had to duck into an open apartment door after the game to change out of my Carolina gear because the fans were so bad.”
So, would someone really travel from New England all the way to Edmonton to see a Stanley Cup playoff game?
“I’m definitely more likely to go down to Raleigh,” she said. “The home playoff experience is just so intense.”
And perhaps the reason why the Hurricanes are 7-0 at home and 0-6 on the road in these playoffs.
* * *
While watching the TNT NHL analysts I thought about how great it would be for Wayne Gretzky to show up with a whiteboard that says, “‘I’m not superstitious, but I’m a little stitious.’ – Michael Scott – Wayne Gretzky.”
* * *
I am one step closer to having my second question about University of Alaska Fairbanks athletics answered. That is, of course, “Why don’t the Nanooks have women’s hockey as a varsity sport?”
I have lunch scheduled with sports information director Nate Pearson and assistant director of athletics for marketing, sponsorships, and fan engagement Lisa Leiti. She’s a former college hockey standout. I’m sure the final call on whether to add a sport is up to them (insert winky guy emoji), and l’ll let you know what I find out!