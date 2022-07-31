MGWS
  • So we have a big week planned for you as we hit the road (actually the air) with the Alaska Goldpanners to the Marshall Gates World Series in the greater Salt Lake City area.
  • In addition to game coverage, bracket updates, standings and previews of upcoming Panners games from the tournament, we also hope to bring you some of the behind-the-scenes activity that goes on as the team tries to take its first end-of-the-season tournament title since the 2014 “Top of the World” Series.
  • We’ve provided a new tab on the Daily-News Miner home page’s “Sports” directory to take you straight to our Goldpanners’ coverage, and I might even be dusting off those broadcasting skills from my Army days to keep you posted on the tournament.
  • The format is three days of pool play: the Goldpanners play Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Alaska time against the Idaho Catch of Nampa, Idaho; Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. (AKDT) against the Gameday Angels of Parker, Colo.; and Friday at 5 p.m. (AKDT) against the host Utah Marshalls. There is also a Thursday game that doesn’t count in the standings against the Las Vegas Gamblers (how’s that for least creative team name ever?) at 12:30 p.m. (AKDT).

