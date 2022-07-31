The format is three days of pool play: the Goldpanners play Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Alaska time against the Idaho Catch of Nampa, Idaho; Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. (AKDT) against the Gameday Angels of Parker, Colo.; and Friday at 5 p.m. (AKDT) against the host Utah Marshalls. There is also a Thursday game that doesn’t count in the standings against the Las Vegas Gamblers (how’s that for least creative team name ever?) at 12:30 p.m. (AKDT).The top three teams in each of the two four-team regions advance to bracket play on Saturday, and the championship is at 9 a.m. (AKDT) Sunday.Pannervision will also be in Utah, with Gero von Dehn announcing and Chris Carlson producing on YouTube.* * *One staff member bidding goodbye to the Goldpanners is trainer Emily Huston. Also on the Monroe Catholic athletic staff, Huston is returning to Central Kansas where she plans to apply to the physician assistant program at Kansas State University. She’ll be missed, but clearly has a bright future ahead of her.* * *The Big Dipper Ice Arena has completed summer maintenance and a brand new sheet of ice is open for public skating. The hours are 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and 5:15-6:30 p.m. most weekdays; 3:45-5:15 p.m. most Saturdays and 1:30-2:45 p.m. most Sundays.If your balance is what mine is, and walking or running is more of your thing, the mezzanine track has even more hours available.* * *The NFL preseason starts Thursday and I have a question for you.With the space we have in our section, would you prefer to see a balance of coverage of all 32 teams with articles as they become available or would you prefer to see a geographically driven focus with additional coverage for the Seattle Seahawks?Of course, I’m also open to dedicating our coverage to the Dallas Cowboys, though I’m firmly convinced they won’t make the playoffs in consecutive seasons until Jerry Jones has found his final resting pace in a Highland Park cemetery.As I like to remind readers, this is your sports section, so I’m just trying to provide the content you want. I can tell you that we will have some kind of preview of the day’s games in every Sunday edition and a recap (scores, standings and a roundup) of Sunday’s action in Monday’s papers.Anyhoo, please shoot me an email (jolsen@newsminer.com) if you have a preference and I will see what the consensus is as the NFL regular season approaches.* * *
- So we have a big week planned for you as we hit the road (actually the air) with the Alaska Goldpanners to the Marshall Gates World Series in the greater Salt Lake City area.
- In addition to game coverage, bracket updates, standings and previews of upcoming Panners games from the tournament, we also hope to bring you some of the behind-the-scenes activity that goes on as the team tries to take its first end-of-the-season tournament title since the 2014 “Top of the World” Series.
- We’ve provided a new tab on the Daily-News Miner home page’s “Sports” directory to take you straight to our Goldpanners’ coverage, and I might even be dusting off those broadcasting skills from my Army days to keep you posted on the tournament.
