Gator

The University of Kentucky athletic dining hall served alligator on Monday, following the Wildcats' win over Florida. 

“W hat’s up with the high school cross-country coverage, Jeff?” the email in my inbox read.

To which I could only explain that I am a sports staff of one (editor, reporter, layout and designer, and photographer) working with a team of freelancers in trying to cover everything in the region.

Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.