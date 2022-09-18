“W hat’s up with the high school cross-country coverage, Jeff?” the email in my inbox read.
To which I could only explain that I am a sports staff of one (editor, reporter, layout and designer, and photographer) working with a team of freelancers in trying to cover everything in the region.
We get a tremendous boost from the University of Alaska Fairbanks sports information department (aka Nathan Pearsall) in providing updates on the Nanooks.
Otherwise, choices have to be made.
I am always happy to publish results from high school events, and have worked to expand the Scoreboard section on B2. High school cross country, swimming and tennis results have appeared there, and I’d love to receive call-in reports (907-459-7530) or email reports (jolsen@newsminer.com) on volleyball, rifle and other events as they come into and out of season. Likewise, I hope the High Schools This Week calendar has been of benefit to the community.
Finally, as events like Regionals and State approach, those sports will become priorities for coverage.
Abby Birkholz’s mom and I tried keeping the clock from the pressbox the other night for flag football and apparently failed miserably. Maybe an official can type up the procedures and stick it in the pressboxes at Lathrop and West Valley?
Saturday’s soccer story by Kris Capps (“Field of Extremes”) reminded me of the time I was teaching college English and history courses aboard U.S. Navy ships and the USS Boxer leadership tossed me onto an Osprey and dropped me off in the nation of Djibouti. (Northeast African coast between Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia and the Gulf of Aden.) Block after block after block in the city were makeshift soccer fields, often uneven, rocky surfaces with patches of dirt between patches of drying mud. What I would have given to be able to find a way to get an artificial turf field being disposed of by a professional team or university there, with a bulldozer to grate the field. Those kids would be in Heaven.
I called my wife – who had no idea where in the world I was – to check in. Yep… I made a Djibouti call.
If you’d been in the University of Kentucky athletic dining hall on Monday afternoon, following their 26-16 win over Florida, you would have had this as one of your dining choices.
And yes, at least one Gator was harmed in the preparation of this celebratory meal.
Another two or three losses and Notre Dame might be out of the college football playoff hunt.
Former Oregon running back C.J. Verdell’s father, LCDR Chris Verdell, was my roommate on the USS Theodore Roosevelt during my Navy teaching days. I was surprised he went pro this year with more college eligibility remaining, and (unfortunately) not surprised when he was waived by the Rams. Oregon could definitely use his presence in the backfield this year. I think they’re going to be hard-pressed to get eight wins.
Why are the Redskins now the Commanders and the Cleveland baseball team the Guardians if the Kansas City NFL team is going to have a former player bang an oversized war drum and lead their culturally insensitive “war chant” to kickoff the NFL’s week on Amazon Prime?
I am definitely not the most progressive viewer in the audience, but this “tradition” is so unsettling in the 21st century.
Your Dad Joke of the Week, for the UT-San Antonio Roadrunners, this week’s Texas football foe:
Me: What two vehicles did the roadrunner by for his kids?
