I should share a byline on this week’s musings with Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats, because thanks to his callous indifference to the brutal and tragic death of a 23-year-old woman near the Tuscaloosa campus, this column will essentially write itself.
But first, a quick review of some of the lowlights from this year’s police blotter from college athletics.
On Nov. 13, the University of Virginia was stunned when former Cavalier football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. allegedly opened fire on a chartered bus full of students returning from watching a play in Washington, D.C. Specifically, Jones allegedly targeted four football players.
Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr. died that night.
The university athletic department canceled its next two games. That had no impact on the remainder of the season because the team was 3-7 overall, 1-6 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Among those for whom this incident should have hit very close to home was Alabama football coach Nick Saban. It was in 2009 that Tide defensive lineman Brandon Deaderick was shot during an off-campus armed robbery.
“Our concern at this time is for Brandon’s continued recovery as our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” Saban said. “Not about when he will return to football.”
Furthermore, the university released a statement assuring “One of our highest priorities at The University of Alabama is the safety and well-being of our students, on- and off-campus, and we invest significant resources to help students learn and practice the skills they need now and for a lifetime, wherever they live and work.”
Fast-forward to Jan. 14 and we see how badly the school failed in its investment as then-basketball player Darius Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of Jamae Harris.
Miles was, obviously, dismissed from the team and the acts of one individual can never be used as a broad brush to paint an entire institution and it seemed Alabama would avoid a significant scandal. Ranked No. 2 in Monday’s AP poll, the Tide are 25-4 overall and 15-1 in the SEC.
But... and there’s always a but...
But then Oats started commenting on the tragedy with an aura of indifference.
First, it was reported that Oats was in contact with former NFL player Ray Lewis regarding his experience and expertise in media relations in the aftermath of a murder.
No, seriously. That apparently is a real thing.
Lewis, of course, was initially a suspect and later testified as a witness against two of his friends in the wake of 2000 incident. But this is America, and apparently one can now deem himself an expert in such affairs, and relay advice to those similarly effected. I’m not sure what the going rate for such services are, but I would imagine O.J. Simpson can charge exponentially more than Lewis, who can bill more per hour than those who failed to preserve their freedom like Rae Carruth or Aaron Hernandez.
“It just made everything clear because we could not comprehend why he would reach out to Ray Lewis,” Harris’ stepfather Kevin Heard said. “I’m not trying to rehash the situation with Ray Lewis, but I’m old enough to remember, and now it makes sense.
“He has time to call Ray Lewis, but he doesn’t have time to call Jamea’s mother.”
Tuesday’s public relations nightmare escalated when the Tuscaloosa Police Department revealed text messages between Miles and teammate Brandon Miller in the minutes before the fatal shooting.
Now, tragically, I must digress from this matter of actual life and death to offer the athletic explanation for what’s at play. The Alabama basketball team could win a national title without Miles. He averaged 4 points and 2 rebounds per game over his two-plus seasons as a reserve forward for Alabama. Miller, on the other hand, is a projected lottery pick after this season. He scored 41 points Wednesday night against South Carolina. Without him, the Tide would still be an NCAA Tournament contender but not a Final Four pick.
So, back to the story.
“I need my joint,” Miles texted. (For those of you without the street cred that I command, “joint” is a slang term for gun.)
Miles complied, replying, “The heat is in the hat. There’s one in the head.”
Again, I translate: “I have brought you your handgun. It is hidden inside a hat. There is one bullet in the chamber that is prepared to be fired.”
And that revelation should have been the end of Brandon Miller’s college basketball career.
He literally provided a teammate — upon that teammate’s request —the weapon that was used minutes later to kill someone. There can be no clearer explanation of the events that happened.
But... and there’s always a but.
But after consulting with the athletic director, university president and legal counsel, Oats determined he would continue to play Miller.
Alas, what is “legal” — the Tuscaloosa District Attorney has acknowledged there is no crime in returning someone’s property to them, even if they immediately use it to commit a capital offense — isn’t the issue.
It’s what is ethical; what is moral; what is the right thing to do. And here, Oats has absolutely failed miserably.
“Can’t control everything everybody does outside of practice,” Oats said. “Nobody knew that was going to happen. College kids are out, Brandon hasn’t been in any type of trouble nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. Wrong spot at the wrong time.”
Again, I defer to Harris’ stepfather.
“He brought a gun to where a person was murdered and he did nothing wrong?” Kevin Heard said. “Jamea could still be alive.”
So, that’s that. Alabama’s university president and athletic director supports their coach who allows a man who provided a tool of death to an alleged murderer to play a sport and represent their school.
But... and there’s always a but.
But for some reason Alabama’s basketball team feels the need to essentially rub people’s noses in their lawlessness by performing a pat-down ritual before each game.
Yep. That’s right. As each player is introduced, a non-starter literally pats them down as if they are being frisked by law enforcement.
“I think that’s something that’s been going on all year,” Oats said Saturday. “I don’t really know. I don’t watch our introductions, I’m not involved with them. I’m drawing up plays during that time. Regardless, it’s not appropriate, it’s been addressed and I can assure you it definitely will not happen again.”
Baby steps to awareness, right?
If the NCAA Tournament selection committee has any grasp on irony, they will position Alabama in the same bracket with Virginia and Michigan State, the latter of which paused athletics last week in the wake of yet another fatal shooting. Maybe the contrast being directly in Oats’ face will be a wakeup call.
But probably not.
