Ask us a year ago if we envisioned ourselves being glued to the second overtime of a scoreless hockey game between Boston College and Merrimack on Saturday night and the answer there is a hard “no.”

Such is life for the Texas transplant who was almost as much intrigued with the Eagles and Warriors as he was the Longhorns’ 20-point rout of Kansas in the finals of the Big 12 Basketball Tournament. That’s two wins over the Jayhawks in eight days and we think Texas might just have taken the No. 1 seed when the bracket is revealed this afternoon.

