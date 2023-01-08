I’ve been told all week the Damar Hamlin story reminds us of all the good we celebrate in sports, to which I cynically respond, “You mean that the NFL has evolved so much during the past half-century that they no longer continue games when a player dies on the field?”
For those who accept the media’s use of the word “unprecedented” to describe the tragedy, I ask that you review the case of Detroit Lions wide receiver Chuck Hughes. It was Oct. 24, 1971 when Hughes’ Lions were playing host to the Chicago Bears at Tiger Stadium. The 28-year-old Hughes — who had collapsed in the locker room during a preseason game but was subsequently cleared to play again when doctors misdiagnosed his heart ailment as a spleen injury — actually suffered from arteriosclerosis. One of his coronary arteries, an autopsy revealed, was 75 percent blocked.
Hughes’ first catch of the season turned out to be his last. He was tackled after hauling in a 32-yard pass from Greg Landry, and ran two more plays. The tackle, however, dislodged a clot in his bloodstream. Returning to the huddle with 1:02 seconds left in the game, he suddenly clutched his chest and fell face first to the ground.
Players on both sides immediately recognized the severity of the situation.
“I knew something horrible had happened, because when they were rolling Chuck off the field, one of his arms fell down and his hand was flopping around back and forth, and I thought to myself, ‘Holy Christ, I think he’s dead,’” Bears defensive end Ed O’Bradovich told the Detroit Free Press on the 50th anniversary of the tragedy.
Bears middle linebacker Dick Butkus reached Hughes first and alerted the Lions bench. Team doctor Richard Thompson came onto the field and tried to resuscitate Hughes, unsuccessfully.
That Monday night’s game was suspended and then canceled was the only appropriate outcome. That Hamlin was able to make a teleconference appearance in the Lions’ team meeting on Thursday is miraculous. That one of the first concerns he expressed when he awoke from the medically induced comma was who won the game is heartwarming.
But if all that comes of this is the NFL paints Buffalo Bills colors on the numbers “3” on fields this weekend — in addition to the $8.3 million for Hamlin’s charity — then the NFL will have missed its wakeup call. There must be a longterm commitment to player safety addressing not only issues under review (concussion protocol, emphasis on eliminating targeting penalties, etc.) but also aspects of the game that need to be reconsidered.
One proposal calls for the elimination of kickoffs. The Ivy League was the first, in 2016, to modify rules to kickoff from the 40 and move the ball placement after a touchback from the 20- to the 25-yard line. The Journal of the American Medical Association reported that that alone reduced concussions by 68 percent.
Even if this episode of “commotio cordis” that apparently struck Hamlin is a one in a million event, there’s still a great opportunity here for 32 team coaches to get together in a room and discuss what can be done to avoid it and similar tragedies in the future.
One of my favorite words when preparing for the SAT was “incorrigible.”
Here’s an example of it in a sentence. Pete Rose claims he wants to have Major League Baseball forgive him for his past transgressions, but when it comes to engaging in self-destructive behavior that reveals his penance to be a half-hearted effort, he really is incorrigible.
Less than two months ago, he penned an open letter to Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred, appealing for eligibility to be considered for induction into the Hall of Fame. He certainly would have gained entry decades ago had it not been for his admission to gambling on baseball while serving as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies.
“At my age I want to be 100% sure that you understand how much I mean it when I say that I’m sorry,” the 81-year-old Rose penned.
And then on Jan. 1 of this year — a mere 50 days after sending Manfred that letter — Rose again made the news when he was paid by Hard Rock Casino to appear in Cincinnati and place the state’s first legal bet on a sporting event.
We’ll leave it you to determine what the actual percentage of 100% sorry Pete Rose is.
Our political heroes are at it again, leveraging their power to crush the dreams of the little people like West Point cadet Andre Carter II.
Carter, at the end of his sophomore year, had developed skills on the football field that foretold him being a legitimate NFL draft choice after two more years. It was then that he faced the decision of transferring out of the academy and into a traditional four-year university or stay on at West Point. If he did the latter, he would assume the five-year commitment of military service or the obligation to repay the Department of Defense for his education.
Doing what he considered to be the honorable thing to his family, his team and his academy — and working under the existing executive order from the Trump Era that allows military academy graduates to play professional sports before fulfilling their commitment — stay on at West Point.
Two years passed, and he was projected as a first-round pick this spring. But U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Republican from Wisconsin and Marine Corps vet, decided that just wouldn’t do.
Gallagher claimed that the reason he saw fit to insert a provision into the Defense Department budget mandating immediate service fulfillment for athletes in the academy is that by pursuing an athletic career, they “removed an opportunity from an individual who us committed to carrying out their service obligation immediately following graduation.”
Pat Tillman was 25 and a four-year veteran of the NFL when he enlisted in the Army. My personal experience is that the Army, likewise, had no problem accepting me into its fold after a five-year career as a civilian journalist when I was 26.
After media backlash, the Senate Appropriations Committee inserted a “technical correction relating to a applicability of agreement by a cadet or midshipman to play professional sport constituting breach of agreement to serve as an officer” (because being a member of Congress means never having to say you’re sorry) and Carter is back on track to play in the NFL.
But you have to wonder how Mark Twain had it so right so long ago when he said, “Suppose you were an idiot. And suppose you were a member of Congress. But I repeat myself.”
