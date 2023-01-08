Bills Patriots Football

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

 Greg M. Cooper

I’ve been told all week the Damar Hamlin story reminds us of all the good we celebrate in sports, to which I cynically respond, “You mean that the NFL has evolved so much during the past half-century that they no longer continue games when a player dies on the field?”

For those who accept the media’s use of the word “unprecedented” to describe the tragedy, I ask that you review the case of Detroit Lions wide receiver Chuck Hughes. It was Oct. 24, 1971 when Hughes’ Lions were playing host to the Chicago Bears at Tiger Stadium. The 28-year-old Hughes — who had collapsed in the locker room during a preseason game but was subsequently cleared to play again when doctors misdiagnosed his heart ailment as a spleen injury — actually suffered from arteriosclerosis. One of his coronary arteries, an autopsy revealed, was 75 percent blocked.