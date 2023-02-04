It was a bit of a surprise to arrive in the first week of April last spring and see the athletic department at the University of Alaska Fairbanks shuttered for the year, but their winter sports start heading to their conference and winter championships this weekend.
Here’s a look at where each stands and what lies ahead:
Rifle: Why not start at the top? The Nanooks, ranked No. 2 in the nation, are waking up this morning to shoot in the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium for the second day of the Patriot Rifle Conference championships.
If you’ve never ventured out to see the Nanooks in this sport, this morning’s a perfect opportunity. Teams competing include No. 1 TCU, No 6 Nebraska, No. 7 Air Force, No. 11 Ohio State and Texas-El Paso.
The next stop will be the Feb. 18 NCAA Regional Qualifier in El Paso, Texas, with top teams and individuals receiving invitations for the NCAA Championships March 10-11 in Akron, Ohio.
Hockey: After Friday’s series-opening win over Arizona State, UAF sits at No. 19 in the Pairwise standings on the U.S. College Hockey Online (uscho.com) website. Those are designed to replicate the factors the NCAA uses in selecting its 16-team field for the national tournament.
While “every win helps” in this quest, the truth is the Pairwise rankings of No. 38 Arizona State (hosts to the Nanooks on Feb. 24-25); No. 51 Long Island University (two games here and two games there over the next two weekends); and No. 60 and tied for last Lindenwood (two games here to wrap the regular season March 3-4) likely won’t get UAF over the hump.
There was talk of the Gazelle Group, which operates the NCAA’s College Basketball Invitational each postseason, of coordinating a type of “NIT” for hockey, but there’s been no follow up news since January and emails to the group this week were not returned.
If you’re curious as to whom to root against, the Nos. 14 through 18 Pairwise spots are currently occupied by Michigan State, Connecticut, Omaha, RIT and Notre Dame.
Nordic skiing: In the wake of their success at the U.S. Championships and World University Games, the UAF men’s and women’s ski teams have a trio of two-day dual meets (this weekend at Colorado, next weekend at Denver and Feb. 21-22 at Alaska Anchorage) before wrapping up February with NCAA Regionals Feb. 24-25 at UAA. Again, qualifying teams and individuals will be selected for the NCAA Championships to be held March 9-11 in Lake Placid, New York.
Swimming: The Pacific Coast Swimming Conference Championships are Wednesday through Saturday at the East Los Angeles College Pool in East L.A., California. Sophia Ruppert and Payton Wojciechowicz will be the highest-seeded Nanooks in this field of 15 schools. Ruppert posted an NCAA “B” qualifying standard in the 200-yard butterfly this year, meaning she’ll be among those considered for an invitation to the NCAA Div. II Championships in Indianapolis March 8-11. She’ll be hoping to improve her times this week to either improve her “B” standard or automatically qualify by achieving the A standard.
Men’s basketball: This will likely be the most interesting pursuit to follow. Last year, the Nanooks entered the GNAC Tournament seeded 10th and began a stunning run to the NCAA Div. II West Regional final.
That feat won’t be repeated this year, as the GNAC Tournament is now restricted to the top six qualifiers. (Talk about taking the “Madness” out of March… this is what makes college basketball so unique – that every team starts with a clean slate and can upset those that dominated the regular season en route to glory.)
Thus, the Nanooks will need to finish in the Top 6 of the conference standings to head to Bellingham, Wash., for the league tournament March 2-4.
Women’s basketball: At 1-12 in conference after Saturday’s loss to , coach Amy Donovan’s squad is effectively, if not mathematically, out of the running for the postseason. But that’s more time to hit the recruiting trail, which the first-year coach is already taking advantage of.