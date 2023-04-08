Ice Dogs 0409

The Ice Dogs' season ended Saturday night, but coach Dave Allison and the team had an "amicable" parting last week. 

 Mark Lindberg / For the Daily News-Miner

We don’t know any more about the “amicable parting” between the Fairbanks Ice Dogs and coach Dave Allison beyond what appeared in the news release from general manager Rob Proffitt and the text our reporter received from Allison in Seattle this week. 

With that said —and I repeat, we don’t know any more about it than what appeared in the news release and Allison texting the Daily News-Miner’s secondary Ice Dogs correspondent Olivia Olsen to say, “I am good and do not have anything else to add. It is all good” — the timing of Allison’s dismissal is, at a minimum, unfortunate. 