We don’t know any more about the “amicable parting” between the Fairbanks Ice Dogs and coach Dave Allison beyond what appeared in the news release from general manager Rob Proffitt and the text our reporter received from Allison in Seattle this week.
With that said —and I repeat, we don’t know any more about it than what appeared in the news release and Allison texting the Daily News-Miner’s secondary Ice Dogs correspondent Olivia Olsen to say, “I am good and do not have anything else to add. It is all good” — the timing of Allison’s dismissal is, at a minimum, unfortunate.
There were either two or three games remaining in the season when the change was made. In retrospect, our Fairbanks Ice Dogs primary correspondent Bob Eley couldn’t recollect whether Allison was introduced before last Saturday’s win over Kenai River and his view of the Ice Dogs’ bench is obstructed by his seating location. Additionally, Ice Dogs’ home games generally end after our deadline for publication, meaning he doesn’t have an opportunity to visit with coaches and players after the games conclude.
The numbers behind Allison’s tenure are straight forward. The 63-year-old coaching veteran has extensive experience from the American Hockey League in addition to an effort to clean up the mess left to him with the NHL’s Ottawa Senators in 1996 when the franchise’s first coach — Rick Bowness —was fired following 3.5 years. Bowness had gone 39-178-18 over that span, so it wasn’t surprising that Allison went 2-22-1.
With the Ice Dogs, he compiled a 41-33-7-2 record in 83 regular season games. The Dogs jumped out to a 2-1 lead in their opening-round playoff series with the Minnesota Wilderness and before being eliminated with two consecutive road losses in the best-of-5 series.
So while March admittedly wasn’t kind to the Ice Dogs — slumping to an 0-7-1-1 skid —this is when we have to realize that no, this isn’t the NHL.
Nor is it any level of professional hockey.
In fact, it’s not even college.
It’s designated by United States Hockey as a Tier II developmental program (a step below the U.S. Hockey League) and serves as very competitive junior hockey league. But the athletes are still 16- to 20-year-old players. Sure, they’re showcasing their skills with the goal of being signed by college hockey teams. But they’re also 16- to 20-year-olds. We all fell into that age group once, and we would hate to think of our collective athletic performance in any one-month window between our sophomore year of high school and sophomore year of college as being a gauge for any adults’ livelihood.
As a matter of fact, the NAHL’s mission statement reads, “The NAHL prides itself on the social maturity and skill development of student-athletes ages 16-20 with aspirations of advancing to collegiate and/or professional hockey.”
Just as valuable to that maturation process as dealing with winning —such as when the Ice Dogs were 27-16-5-0 entering March —is learning to persevere through periods when success is more elusive.
On its face —and for the third time we state the only information we have at our disposal is the release we found on social media and Allison’s text — the move appears to be a last-gasp effort to somehow reverse the losing streak and keep the Ice Dogs in the playoff hunt.
The top four teams in each division make the postseason, and entering this weekend the Ice Dogs needed to sweep Chippewa and have the Steel lose both of their home games with the Minnesota Wilderness next weekend. The 3-1 Chippewa win Saturday night ended their playoff hopes.
But if that was the motivation for dismissing Allison with two or three games to play, then it was an incredibly poor choice.
For starters, it sends a terrible message to the players. Losing is rarely fixed with a simple switch of coaches. For every success story like last year’s Philadelphia Phillies (who fired manager Joe Girardi at 29-29 on June 3 and ended up in the World Series in October) there are a dozen more of teams continuing their losing ways.
Beyond that, there’s the balance between teaching a team of young people the lesson that legendary Texas football coach Darrell Royal colloquially described as “Dance with who brung ya” — i.e. once you’re a part of that team remain committed to the team — and conflating it with “We must win at all costs”, even if it means jettisoning the heart of the team with three games to play.
Finally, these final two games of the 2023 regular season at the Big Dipper are billed as parents’ weekend for the Ice Dogs. One would think the value of having the team’s members spend time with the man who served as their son’s mentor for the past eight months would be infinitely more valuable than any kind of playoff positioning.
The success of the Fairbanks Ice Dogs is built upon two elements. The first is the support of the community. Whether they made the playoffs or missed the playoffs by a game in 2023 won’t change that.
The second is the commitment the boys offer in exchange for the learning experience. They clearly come in as the top athletes in their communities and must adjust to being better players by learning to work as a team. Allison was one of the greatest teachers of that lesson available.
After what’s transpired behind the scenes these last two weeks, they’re more likely to depart their time in Fairbanks with an unclear understanding that being a team member is an essential key to hockey and essential trait for life.
