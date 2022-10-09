Sorry – that’s how they speak back here in the United States, aka the Lower 48, aka Fort Worth, Texas, where I’m 10 hours removed from having walked my oldest down the aisle and seven hours away from being on the 50-yard line, seventh row for kickoff at the Cotton Bowl for the annual Texas-OU matchup.
I had been dreading everything about this formal ceremony. As a social introvert who’s more comfortable curling up with a New York Times crossword puzzle than injecting myself into the spotlight, crowd’s scare me. And I had to wear a suit for the first time since my wedding day. If you’ve seen me out and about covering Fairbanks sports – as late as eight days ago in North Pole – you know shorts and a Polo are my preferred wardrobe. And I had to negotiate making this a perfect day for my 30-year-old daughter when it was inherently going to be imperfect, due to her loss of her mother to cancer 11 years ago.
My wife – Olivia’s stepmother for the past 21 year – and Olivia’s aunt, who traveled from Florida with her new husband, did the heavy lifting. But there was one passage from my toast I opted to omit in order to not disrupt the celebratory mood of the day.
I chronicled many of the highlights of sports in our lives, starting with the time that she was 4 months old and laughing hysterically as I held her in one arm and repeatedly put the ball through the hoop on a Nerf basketball set with the other. I wrapped up with our trip to Kansas City for the Big 12 basketball tournament in March and her latest professional role as a sports correspondent for us at the Daily News-Miner. And I explained that the most important ticket to an athletic event that I ever purchased for her was last fall, when I bought tickets for her and her diehard-Cowboys fan groom to see Dallas beat Washington. It’s time for her to start sharing these athletic experiences with the person who means more to her than I do.
What I didn’t say at the reception last night was that in the midst of that Olivia had to demonstrate that she understood the reason for sport – to bring joy into our lives and to help teach us that the lessons we learn while keeping score in these games people play is to prepare us for the greater competitions we face in life. Specifically, we have to accept and even embrace that no matter how talented we are, no matter how hard we prepare, and no matter how much we dream of success while trying to dismiss the fear of failure, we’re not always going to receive a “fair result.”
The three-year battle Olivia had to share with her mother, culminating at the way too early age of 19, epitomized that. And as I watched from the stands, knowing my role was only as a spectator, I was nonetheless able to see Olivia thrive as she was thrust into a role of coach, cheerleader and teammate. Thankfully she had role models like her middle school basketball coach, Sheryl Hauglum, and high school swimming coaches John Baltzell and Tim Crosson. And thankfully, she had experience in being at practice each morning at 6:30 a.m. to work toward individual and team goals.
One of the ironies of her mother’s illness was that she had been employed by the American Cancer Society for roughly a decade. Olivia had always enjoyed helping her mother coordinate the annual “Relay for Life” fundraiser. But that took on an added significance in the final two years that she and her mother worked on the project. The second time was deep, deep into their fight, with the finish line just weeks away.
But Olivia recognized the call – what it meant to her mother to at the age of 18 be just as enthusiastic about the project as she had at the age of 8 – and put aside her responsibilities as a college freshman to help her mother once again earn accolades for her ability to coordinate a city-wide event in Austin that served as the organization’s largest annual fundraiser and most impactful community outreach event.
In going through her mother’s belongings after her passing, I made sure Olivia kept the positive feedback from her employer in a special place, not just because of what it said about her mother but so she could also reflect on the role she had played in helping her mother succeed.
The outcome of her and her mother’s fight was neither fair nor appropriate. It didn’t reflect Olivia or her mother’s training, or talent or mindset. It was simply “the science” we hear so much about these days. And yet despite all of the unfairness of it, Olivia took the lessons she had learned from sport and at the tender age of 19, gave a gold-medal winning performance.
And now, Your Dad Joke of the Week:
Gretchen and Heidi (after the wedding): What was wrong with Olivia during the ceremony?
Gretchen and Heidi: Well, usually she’s funny and happy and joking with everyone. But during the ceremony she was all of a sudden quiet and reserved and serious.
Me: Oh. That was her altar ego.
Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.