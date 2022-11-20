It’s hard to imagine a more absurd situation coming out of Texas than last week’s musing on the 22-year-old cross-country runner vying for a high school state title, but here goes…
Sometime around 2019, a fellow named David Peavy, who happens to be the basketball coach at Duncanville High School (in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex), met a divorcee named Jennifer Black. Jennifer Black happened to be the ex-wife of a former Baylor basketball standout named Terry Black, and they had three children. Among them was a then-15-year-old son, Anthony, who grew up playing the game his father loved.
So Peavy and Jennifer Black were twitterpated (kids that’s a reference to Bambi, not social media), and they began dating. In the summer of 2020, Black and her three children left their home in Coppell (also in the DFW area) and moved in with Peavy.
Peavy lives in the Duncanville school district, where he teaches and coaches. For the first year of this new arrangement, Jennifer Black drove Anthony to and picked Anthony up from Coppell High School. Her other two children enrolled in Duncanville schools.
Growing tired of the 30-mile commute each way – often up to 90 minutes in DFW traffic – the divorced Blacks decided it would be in Anthony’s best interest to attend Duncanville High. Peavy obviously welcomed the change, as he looked forward to being able to coach Anthony – by any reasonable observers’ view his stepson – during Anthony’s senior year.
And they would all live happily ever after, right?
Wrong.
Anthony had developed into the top-rated high school recruit in Texas. If Anthony had pursued a passion in coding or playing violin or playing water polo, the story would end there. But because Anthony and his father, Terry, had once talked to his coach at Coppell about attending (remember back to our musing two weeks ago) IMG Academy in Florida so he could “focus on getting better at basketball,” and because the Coppell coach was miffed about losing his top player, he refused to sign off on the state athletic governing body’s transfer paperwork.
The most amazing part of this conflict, however, is to find out that being a Texas high school basketball coach also comes with ordination into the State of Texas Department of Morality Police. That’s why Coppell basketball coach Clint Schnell felt comfortable, if not obligated, to make this statement to The Dallas Morning News.
“I understand that they want to label what they have as a family, and there is merit to that,” Schnell said. “But by the definition of the rules of the (University Interscholastic League), they are not married; they are not in a situation where that would be a justified reason for the transfer.”
Yeah, I just vomited a little in my mouth, too.
The UIL (Texas’ equivalent of the Alaska School Activities Association) sided with Schnell, determined Anthony Black had change schools exclusively “for athletic reasons,” and ruled him ineligible to play varsity basketball in the 2021-22 school year.
No worries, right? There are courts to resolve these differences and step up for the little guy, and that’s where Jennifer Black took her case and not just one but FOUR courts in Texas (because the UIL has unlimited State of Texas resources and won’t stop kicking little guys around) issued SIX rulings that sided with her and her son.
So David Peavy coached Anthony Black and his teammates. Jennifer Black and her two other children were able to cheer for Anthony. Terry Black watched his son play for Duncanville.
Everyone was happy as the regular season led to the playoffs, which led to a regional title and a trip to state, and at the end of this long, painful saga Peavy and Anthony Black and his team cut down the nets in San Antonio’s Alamodome as Class 6A state champions.
So NOW they get to all live happily ever after, right?
Wrong.
In the civil justice system there’s a concept of mootness. (I know this because of my 18 graduate hours in the subject that enabled me to teach government/political science at the college level.) Essentially, if a case is no longer a timely issue for the court, the court surrenders its jurisdiction. Specifically, Anthony Black graduated and went off to the University of Arkansas. Therefore, there was nothing left for the court to allow.
If hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, just wait till I tell you what happens when a bunch of retired football coaches and other ego-driven athletic administrators get their chance to issue paybacks. Instead of being mature adults and moving on knowing that in the grand scheme of things whether Anthony Black played basketball for his stepdad or not just doesn’t matter, they went for the nuclear option.
First, they retroactively ruled Black to be ineligible. It doesn’t matter that FOUR courts had determined SIX times that he was eligible, because the FOUR courts had to surrender jurisdiction.
Second, they stripped Duncanville of its 2021-22 victories and its state championship. It is awarded to runner-up McKinney with a “2-0” and an “*” in the official records.
As for Coach Peavy, for the egregious offense of offending thy Lord and Maker by the commission of the act of adultery for living in sin with this woman, Jennifer Black, who is not thou lawful spouse (and who heretofore is ordered to wear the letter “A” on her bosom as a symbol of her treachery), he is suspended for one year and placed on probation for three years and publicly reprimanded for violating UIL rules.
The Duncanville school district issued a statement trying to use logic to explain the situation to the imbeciles at the UIL.
“At all times that the student played for Duncanville, the player did so under a valid court order,” the statement read. “Although this matter is still pending, the district disagrees that it violated any UIL rules by playing a student whose eligibility was the subject of a valid court order.”
The Duncanville boys basketball team, not one of whom had ANYTHING to do with the legal wranglings between the Black family, Peavy and the UIL, initially planned to boycott the entire season in the wake of losing their title and their coach. They’ve subsequently decided to play their regular-season games but boycott the postseason. I guess that works, too.
A better move would be to play the postseason game with zero fans in the stands and a well-publicized boycott of broadcast media and its advertisers. In other words, hurt the UIL in the only place it matters – the pocketbook. Would the entire state decline to pay to attend postseason games? It’d make a great movie.
In reality, there’s no good answer. The good guys once again get bulldozed by an institution operated by individuals who command a unique blend of exceptional ignorance and unbridled arrogance. But — to the UIL executive board’s credit — it’s been almost a whole month since they let a 22-year-old man compete in a high school state championship. Nice work!
* * *
Your Special World Cup Dad Joke of the Week:
Gretchen: Weren’t you in Qatar?
Me: No, that was Dubai.
Gretchen: You mean Abu Dhabi?
Me: No, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are different?
Gretchen: Oh, what’s the difference?
Me: Well, in Dubai people don’t watch “The Flintstones,” but the people in Abu Dhabi do.