Marc Fogel woke up this morning – as he has since August 2021 – in Russian custody. The 61-year-old history teacher from Pittsburgh taught at The Anglo-American School in Moscow, where the children of many U.S. government and military officials attend.
He was detained at the Moscow airport because he – both illegally and foolishly – brought marijuana into the country to deal with his chronic back pain. He was convicted in a Russian court in June and sentenced to 14 years in prison.
About the time he was being sentenced, I was paying way too much money for my then-18-year-old daughter to experience something called Machine Gun Kelly. In the end it was absolutely worth every penny because she texted me afterward and said, “I got to touch him!”
Such is the life of a teenager; easily impressed by celebrity.
But we expect that as we age and as we mature and as we gain an adult perspective of our roles in society, being enamored with celebrity falls to the wayside.
In the Biden White House, it’s clear – and disheartening – that that hasn’t happened.
As you’ll recall, we predicted here that Britney Griner would be home for Christmas. We’re grateful that prediction – unlikely the majority of our college football prognostications – came true. We should and do celebrate that she has been removed from the horrors of a Russian penal colony that we wouldn’t dare ponder and that she’s once again with her loved ones.
But make no mistake. Through either her carelessness or her indifference, she was guilty of committing a crime in Russia. Her expectation that the laws and civil rights of the nation she was blessed to be born in – the same nation she has routinely criticized during the past by kneeling during our National Anthem or refusing to come out of the locker room until it has been played.
We also criticized Griner’s associates for escalating this to a presidential level within weeks if not days of her arrest. The Biden Administration declaring her to be “wrongfully detained” provided another barrier to her freedom. The view here is that she should have humbly entered a plea of guilty and an apology and awaited a release from Russia on humanitarian grounds.
What we learned in this exchange, however, is that the key players in the White House still view celebrities through the eyes of my 18-year-old daughter as opposed to, well, how grownups see them.
Specifically, the decision to negotiate for Griner’s release – trading her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout, known as “the merchant of death” – as opposed to first and foremost securing the release of Fogel.
(And please note I’m steering clear of the more popular refrains from critics of the exchange to have left former Marine Paul Whelan in Russia. I will agree that Whelan’s arrest is more reprehensible because he literally did nothing wrong. The Russians claim he received a USB drive with the names of all the employees at a classified security agency. The CIA denies they would have employed someone of Whelan’s background – he received a bad-conduct discharge from the Marine Corps – or sent an asset to Russia without a diplomatic passport. Nonetheless, he is serving 16 years in prison for espionage.)
Bout was serving a 25-year prison sentence after being convicted for conspiracy to sell arms to Colombian revolutionaries battling U.S. Drug Enforcement Agents and U.S. military forces in the South American country. His crimes against humanity extend back to the movement of munitions to Afghanistan in the mid-1990s.
The official line from the Biden Administration is that Russian officials were never willing to negotiate for the release of Whelan. But what of Fogel? A phrase administration officials, including the president and Vice President Kamala Harris, often use is “low-level drug offenders.” This past October, Biden offered blanket amnesty to 6,500 Americans sentenced to federal prison for marijuana offenses. Surely the U.S. could have wielded enough pressure on the Kremlin to get two “low-level drug offenders” in exchange for someone who has armed terrorist organizations on at least three continents.
Negotiations are called negotiations for a reason. As much disdain as I have for the processes in which they are inherent – buying a new car, making an offer for a house, etc. – I at least understand the price on the window sticker or the terms listed on Realtor.com are a starting point, not the finish.
Additionally, there was no deadline hanging over these talks to which a deal had to be met or else. Due to our myopic media and its focus on Whelan, we have yet to hear whether Russian officials would have been willing to deal for Fogel. And if they hadn’t been willing to negotiate this week – who’s to say what their position would have been after the new year? Or in 2024? Or 2025 and beyond?
For whatever reason, the starstruck Biden administration decided that negotiating wasn’t in the job description, and accepted the “bringing Brittney Griner home right now, or bringing no one home right now offer.” (The key here is “right now” and, again, nothing needed to be urgently done “right now.”)
Michael McFaul, a previous U.S. ambassador to Russia whose son was a student of Fogel’s, is likewise befuddled by Biden’s decision.
“He’s not just some random guy that got arrested — he was part of our community,” McFaul told Politico. “He taught our kids, the kids of U.S. government officials and he taught our military’s kids.”
A pair of House Republicans from Pennsylvania on Thursday called for Fogel to be prioritized in future prisoner swaps, for the State Department to reclassify him as “wrongfully detained,” and for senior officials to explain what the status of negotiations for Fogel’s release are.
“We’re not privy to any of that information,” said Anne Fogel, Marc’s sister, in a Politico interview. “They’re telling us that they’re working on it, but we just don’t know.”
And that was based on a life decision Marc Fogel made decades ago. Instead of studying history, he should have focused on playing basketball.
