Fogel

Brittany Griner and Marc Fogel

 COMPOSITE PHOTO

Marc Fogel woke up this morning – as he has since August 2021 – in Russian custody. The 61-year-old history teacher from Pittsburgh taught at The Anglo-American School in Moscow, where the children of many U.S. government and military officials attend.

He was detained at the Moscow airport because he – both illegally and foolishly – brought marijuana into the country to deal with his chronic back pain. He was convicted in a Russian court in June and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

