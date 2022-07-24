I don’t have a big sister, but in the sense that there is a certain derived pleasure from endlessly needling someone on social media, Fran Harris plays that role.
She was a couple of years ahead of me at Texas, played on their 34-0 NCAA championship team in 1986, briefly went off to win a European championship, and came back to work on her Master of Arts in Journalism at the same time I was in the program.
“Oh, that’s so cute,” I believe my first statement to her in the fall of 1989 was. “You have one national championship ring like the three that I’ll have.”
She went on to win a WNBA championship with the Houston Comets and became an entrepreneur extraordinaire (last seen marketing her new sports drink Elektra on “Shark Tank” and securing a deal with Barbara Corcoran) which enables me to continue to hassle her on social media.
So when her post this month about Brittney Griner came up with the warning, “Any and all disrespectful or otherwise insensitive comments about Brittney Griner and her unfortunate detainment and imprisonment — will be handled in these FB timeline streets. … Try me. Not playing at all,” and knowing that she just had to have my input, I carefully constructed my response that is reflected in Points one through five below:
Point 1) You shouldn’t take drugs into a foreign country. Maybe I’ve seen too many episodes of “Locked Up Abroad,” or watched “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason” one too many times, but traveling internationally makes my stomach a wee bit queasy every time I see people with badges in airports. This was especially true when going through places like Bahrain, Malaysia and Djibouti.
Point 2) Once arrested, she and her “representatives” should have kept the United States government and especially Joe Biden out of it. What did they possibly hope to gain by putting pressure on the administration that’s literally waging a proxy war against Russia to pressure Russia to do something?
Point 3) She should have quietly owned what she did, apologized profusely, and accepted whatever punishment the court offered. THEN, and only then, was the time to evaluate the situation and perhaps escalate it to a State Department (not an Oval Office) matter.
Point 4) Now that she – via her letter to Biden with its patriotic appeals (and we’ll intentionally skip the part about her staying in the locker room during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner”) and press conferences with her wife and Rev. Al Sharpton – have escalated it to the international level, all bets are off.
The Russian government, i.e. Vladimir Putin, will feel like releasing her is viewed globally as succumbing to the pressure of the U.S. That simply is not going to happen. (See Paul Whelan, who has been there for 3½ years and counting or Trevor Reed, who sat in a Russian prison for three years before being swapped for a Russian pilot convicted of smuggling cocaine into the U.S.
Point 5) There’s now one escape route being pursued, but my pessimistic hunch is it fails. Do you remember when Jimmy Carter visited North Korea in 2010 to secure the release of imprisoned Americans? That gave Kim Jong-Il the global spotlight he craved, and presented him as the humanitarian figure he wished to project.
Word is Bill Richardson – a former New Mexico governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations – is in Eurasia now, trying to secure her release. That the latest headlines on this development are from two weeks ago doesn’t bode well.
Surprisingly, Fran’s response was actually somewhat approving.
“You make some salient, valid points. Wait what? I just got in from a 53-minute walk in this 102 (degree) Texas heat. Yeah, that must be it.”
So, Fairbanks Daily News-Miner sports editor with all of your expertise in international affairs and 21st-century Eurasian political thought, what exactly is it you would do to fix this?
1) Find Russia’s equivalent of Oprah, do a tearful television interview, apologize in a well-written letter to Vladimir Putin for both violating Russian law and for seeking outside help instead of having faith in the Russian judicial process that a fair and reasonable punishment would be meted out. Perhaps this will get her home for Christmas.
2) Have her “representatives” contact Donald Trump and have him publicly appeal for her release.
What better way is there for Putin to embarrass Biden than to respond immediately to the request of Biden’s archnemesis? And at this point and time, that is the only victory Putin could tangibly take from this mess.
Trump has nothing to lose by making such a plea – it will further bolster his ego (likely his sole purpose in life at this stage) and he will be told by those around him that it will help him gain the approval of the minority and LGBTQ communities as he teases his 2024 run (that I don’t think he’ll make.)
And Griner and her supporters certainly have nothing to lose by having one more set of voices – the “Ultra MAGA” community – penning letters to the Russians on her behalf.
* * *
Rafael Flores signing with the New York Yankees’ organization is the most notable move on the Alaska Goldpanners’ transaction wire this summer, but there have been a few others
nWest Valley High School graduate Andrew Troppmann will be heading to West Texas to join the University of Texas of the Permian Basin Falcons in Odessa this fall.
nIn the wake of the coaching change at USC, Tate Shimao has flipped his commitment to Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo.
nWith a new coach at the University of Northern Colorado, Ian Torpey has entered the transfer portal. He’s eyeing several Division I programs on the West Coast.
* * *
The UAF volleyball team received the AVCA Team Academic Award this week. The Nanooks finished the academic year with a 3.71 grade-point average to earn the honor for the fourth-straight year.
“I am proud of how hard these women work to excel in the classroom,” coach Brian Scott said. “It is not easy to be a student-athlete. These women spend hours and hours of work each week in the weight room, on the court, and traveling. Even with this heavy workload they make time to excel in their studies.”
* * *
“Brevity is the soul of wit,” Polonius injects into his long-winded list of warnings as his son heads off to college in Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” Perhaps Laertes was not going to Wittenberg, but to Starkville, Mississippi?
At the Southeastern Conference media days this week, Mississippi State coach Mike Leach’s opening statement was reported to be seven words, but I can only find five: “Thank you. I appreciate that.”
I’m not sure what I’m missing from the official transcript.
* * *
Your Dad Joke of the Week:
Me: What language do they speak at the center of the earth?
Liverdoodle: It’s approximately 5,430 degrees Celsius at the center of the earth, so nobody could possibly live there.
Me: Core-ean.
Liverdoodle: Seriously, nobody could survive at the center of the earth.
Me: Yeah, but “Core-ean.”