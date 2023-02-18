Nestled in the newsroom a couple of blocks north of the Chena River in the middle of the frozen tundra, we here at the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner rely on a conglomeration of sources operating under the banner of the Tribune Content Service for our connection to happenings in the Lower 48 and beyond.
It’s similar to what the biggest conglomerate — the Associated Press —offers, touting itself as a century-old service providing content from over 70 of the largest papers in the United States.
It seems like a fair gauge of what the “mainstream media” offers in 2023.
So on Saturday, I was curious to do a search for “Tiger tampon” vs. “Carter hospice” and not in the least bit surprised to find roughly twice as many articles taking the greatest golfer of all time to task for a lame and tasteless prank than those revering the former leader of the free world — whose accomplishments included negotiating global peace efforts with the Soviet Union, in the Middle East, and in a score of other countries after his presidency — being in the final days of life.
But the absurdity of the mainstream media’s misplaced priorities can’t be appreciated based on numbers alone. .. even if the count is 86 in the case of Tiger Woods doing something that might have been considered funny by a handful of boys in the eighth-grade Language Arts class I taught at Hutto Middle School from 2002-03 in and 38 in the case of President Jimmy Carter.
No, to understand how feeble-minded sports columnists and those using Tiger’s stunt to promote their “anti-sexist” agenda are, you have to dig into the comments themselves.
To recap, for those fortunate to have missed the incident, Tiger Woods is back on the PGA Tour at the Genesis Invitational this week, playing his first-non major tournament since he was in a serious one-car accident two years ago. During Thursday’s round, he drove his ball on the ninth hole at the Riviera Country Club roughly 20 yards farther than did his long-time friend and playing partner Justin Thomas. With the implication of “stop hitting the ball like you’re a woman,” Tiger handed Thomas a feminine hygiene product. The two laughed and hugged, Thomas dropped it on the course (should’ve sold it on eBay, man) and the media immediately went into the faux outrage mode we’re so familiar with.
To start, where were these critics three years ago when the data recorder in his Genesis SUV revealed he was driving 87 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone when he crashed his car? If there’s something the golfing GOAT has done to deserve universal condemnation, it’s modeling that kind of irresponsible behavior behind the wheel of a car.
But apparently the media is content with the number of vehicle accidents stemming from high speeds each day — 30, for an annual total of 11,258 — so they’ve been waiting for the perfect “sexist” prank to pounce.
And pounce they did:
“(Tiger) has managed to perpetuate — even privately, unwittingly, or in jest — an antiquated, sexist trope, and I’m not sure that’s good for golf,” opined Mirjam Swanson of the Whittier (Calif.) Daily News.
Sounds reasonable, I guess.
“I’m guessing most of the millions of fathers and mothers who support their athletic daughters probably have long since retired all their juvenile pranks that were intended to demean the ability of those girls they love and for whom they spend so much time cheering. But not our Tiger. No, he employed basic misogyny to insult his good friend Thomas,” blasted Christine Brennan of USA Today.
Wait? “You hit that like a girl” equates to “I hate women”? Someone’s going to have to explain that one to me.
But Brennan goes even further in her absurd argument, positing that somewhere out there is a young girl who now will drop her clubs forever.
“Does hearing about Tiger’s tampon trick mean a young female athlete coming out of college won’t try golf?” she writes. That notion might be a bit extreme, but let’s put it this way: when the biggest name in the sport’s history is giddily spreading misogyny down the fairway, it might just confirm a woman’s suspicions about golf and send her to any one of the scores of other sports she can play for the rest of her life without running into a dude playing a juvenile tampon joke.”
Let me fix that for her. That notion is not a “bit extreme” but is completely absurd and I assure that same young woman was also considering a career in sports journalism until she read the utter stupidity emanating from your keyboard and decided to go into another career where she wouldn’t see such baseless speculation see the light of day.
“Woods doesn’t need a women’s studies class at Stanford to know what he did was wrong. He has a 15-year-old daughter. There are many women who work in his businesses. He likely knows hundreds of women who have regular periods and use tampons. As a Black man in America, he understands how people can form opinions about him that are mostly based on stereotypes and racism,” lectures Sports Illustrated’s Farrell Evans.
Is he truly suggesting that there’s anyone in this country who’s going to change their view on women based on Tiger’s juvenile antic? How blind to reality — and dedicated to the perpetuation of victimhood — can one be to believe that anyone thinks less of women and more of Tiger after this stunt — let alone that he’s influencing the opinions of ordinary Americans to suddenly form opinions based on the stereotype that women can’t hit a golf ball as far as men can?
The Golf Channel’s Cara Banks made sure that her audience knew she was offended, in addition to ensuring they know what the true purpose of the product was and seemingly proposing a Congressional inquiry into where Woods acquired the 30-cent item.
“I was offended, to be totally honest with you,” she said. “As a woman, I was shocked to see that the GOAT of our game, at least the active GOAT, is walking around carrying an intimate feminine hygiene product that we use to stop ourselves bleeding. I have no idea where this kind of premeditated act came from, let alone where he got the tampon from.”
I’ll answer that. It came from the mind of someone who’s not so bright. The kind of mind a person who would be “totally honest” in saying she was “offended” would share.
And so it goes. Tiger apologized, and the same critics now get to criticize the apology. Will the media mob succeed in “canceling” Tiger? Does he lose contracts worth millions over a stupid, tasteless gag? It’ll be interesting to see over the next few days, but one thing is absolutely certain. The reaction to Tiger’s weak joke almost universally says a lot more about those having the reactions than it does about Tiger.
* * *
Your President’s Day Dad Joke of the Week:
Me: Knock, knock.
Gretchen: Who’s there?
Me: Abraham Lincoln.
Gretchen: Abraham Lincoln who?
Me: Well, now we know why you failed U.S. history. But I still don’t understand your math and English grades.
