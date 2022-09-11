Alabama v Texas

Bryce Young (No. 5) and Alabama are No. 1. Texas is unranked. They played to a 20-19 Tide win on Saturday. So what exactly do preseason polls measure?

 Tim Warner / Getty Images for Tribune News Service

We’re a wee bit distracted as we muse this morning while Texas plays No. 1 Alabama, which reminds us of our disdain — yes, I’m using the royal “we” in honor of QE2 and KC3 — for preseason polls and preseason all-conference/all-America teams.

Sure, I get it, they promote interest and sell papers. (Or at least they used to when selling papers was something that happened in our society.) But these awards seem to be more of a testament to the resources of a university’s media relations’ office than the performance of athletes. (See No. 6 Texas A&M and No. 9 Notre Dame.)