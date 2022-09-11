We’re a wee bit distracted as we muse this morning while Texas plays No. 1 Alabama, which reminds us of our disdain — yes, I’m using the royal “we” in honor of QE2 and KC3 — for preseason polls and preseason all-conference/all-America teams.
Sure, I get it, they promote interest and sell papers. (Or at least they used to when selling papers was something that happened in our society.) But these awards seem to be more of a testament to the resources of a university’s media relations’ office than the performance of athletes. (See No. 6 Texas A&M and No. 9 Notre Dame.)
And while there’s certainly nothing at stake with a team’s ranking in the second week of September, I can’t help but notice there’s consistently a bias toward the Southeastern Conference in these early rankings. Specifically, I’m not sure what Mississippi, Kentucky and Tennessee have done in beating Miami of Ohio, Troy and Ball State, respectively, to deserve being in the Top 25. That bias tends to keep teams from the SEC ranked when they beat other teams on their level or to elevate other unranked teams when they upset conference foes.
There’s a reason why the College Football Playoff folks wait until late October to reveal their initial rankings. Often these don’t reflect the current AP poll… and for good reason.
I was also chatting with my copy desk colleague Patrick Gilchrist last week pondering the question, “What’s wrong with ties?”
Specifically, I was watching the end of the Houston vs. UT-San Antonio game last week. I understand playing the first and second overtimes when each team gets an equal opportunity to score – or not allow the other team to score – from the 25-yard line. That makes perfect sense.
You start to lose me at the third overtime, when both teams have to go for a 2-point PAT. At this stage, you’re saying two teams that have played 60 minutes PLUS three full 25-yard series are now going to determine which team is better on the basis of the result of one play.
And forget it when the overtime period reaches the third stage of play where the teams simply alternate two-point PAT attempts. You might as well toss a coin at this stage. Or, better yet, just send both teams home with an extra “-1” at the end of their win-loss record. It happens in the NFL and nobody dies.
I will never second-guess a coach’s decision to punish players, especially when I have no idea what the situation to which he was responding was. There is no criticism here.
In this case, West Valley’s David DeVaughn suited up 17 players for Friday night’s game against Eagle River. The result was a predictable 42-7 Homecoming loss.
My rhetorical question, however, is whether the sole method of punishment available is one that impacts the health and safety of the team members who suited up for the game. I am unsure it is wise under any circumstance to have players going offense, defense and special teams for every play in a 48-minute game.
n Spread out the suspensions over a series of games so that they don’t reduce the number of players available in any one game to a distressing level.
n Consider whether the suspension for an entire game is required to send the message to the players that needs to be sent or whether a suspension for a half would send the message.
n Coordinate a community service project in lieu of suspensions.
I spent the second, third and fourth quarters resigned to the fact the aforementioned Texas-Alabama game was going to go down just like the last one, with those of us in burnt orange knowing it just wouldn’t have been close if our starting quarterback hadn’t been knocked out. Or maybe it’s just that as a Texas fan I’ve grown accustomed to losing close games regardless of whether the opponent is No. 1 Alabama, a Top 5 Oklahoma, or an unranked Cal or Kansas.
I have no idea why Nick Saban didn’t kick the field goal with 4 minutes to play to go up 20-16 knowing Texas’ quarterback Hudson Card was hobbled. No way could he lead a Longhorn drive 75 yards for a winning touchdown.
Bijon Robinson – whom I’ve never understood as a Heisman candidate – was unimpressive to say the least. A meager 57 yards on 21 carries.
Your Dad Joke of the Week:
Me: Why don’t grizzlies need fishing poles?
Olivia (for the Daily News-Miner): Why?
Me: Because they catch fish with their bear hands.