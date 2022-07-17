I’ve avoided discussing the Lia Thomas in women’s swimming saga here for several reasons, but the University of Pennsylvania on Friday nominating her for NCAA Women’s Athlete of the Year has turned it up to 11, and now I feel obligated to share my views.
First, I avoided commenting publicly because it was supposed to be over by now. Thomas found a loophole in the NCAA’s rules regarding transgender athletes that allowed her to compete with minimal transition. The NCAA revisited the topic when it became obvious its existing policy was wrong, making the standards for future participation much more strenuous. Thomas was allowed to compete under the previous policy. She had her moment. FINA, the international governing body of aquatic sports, enacted a policy that would make it impossible for her to further compete as a female ad that was that.
Second, 99 percent of the swimming community – those who know what took place – knows it was wrong. (For those who don’t know my background, I am a former U.S. National Team member, NCAA team and relay champion, and NCAA and high school All-American.) The opinions of those not fully invested in the sport are essentially as irrelevant as are mine in areas of politics and society that I do not have experience or expertise in.
Last summer, I debated vehemently via social media with three-time Olympic gold medalist Nancy Hogshead-Makar when she wrote an op-ed piece for Arizona Central condemning Gov. Doug Ducey’s signing of a transgender athletic ban in his state. Specifically, she argued that “It would prohibit even reasonable accommodations like the NCAA’s testosterone rule, which allows trans women to compete with hormone suppression.” I told her the NCAA rule was a sham. She called me an ignorant transphobe. I left it at that until Thomas’ performances in December made national headlines.
“I believed the NCAA, I was wrong, and I apologize,” she said to me in January. Since then, she spearheaded the movement within the sport to ensure fairness for women.
Thirdly, even though Thomas made a mockery of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, there were plenty of other people speaking out. She coasted to an easy win in the 500-yard freestyle, then intentionally did not perform her best in the 100 and 200 so she would finish in the middle of the pack and appear to the casual observer and her defenders that she didn’t actually have that much of an advantage. I think the collective letter written by my female teammates at Texas and signed by my former coach – nine-time Olympic coach Mark Schubert – had a combination of rhetorical appeals (ethos, pathos and logos) that I could not match.
With that said, I simply do not understand the motive or the justification that the University of Pennsylvania has to nominate Thomas for this prestigious award. Quite simply, the leaders at Penn are in complete denial that anything untoward happened. Increasingly disturbing is the language used in Penn Today, a university publication.
“In her first year swimming for the Penn women’s team after three seasons competing against men, Penn senior Lia Thomas throttled her competition,” the report reads.
I’m sorry, but if that doesn’t send a shiver down your spine – the thought of a biological male “throttling” the competition in the pool – I don’t know what will.
The fact that Thomas’ pursuits coincided with the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX makes it all the more egregious. I have my own reservations about Title IX’s implementation — especially knowing how it adversely impacted the opportunities for my son in his swimming career —but if there’s going to be a law that establishes opportunities for women in college athletics independent of men, then that law should be adhered to.
I don’t expect that Thomas will win the NCAA Woman of the Year award; there are too many deserving females who have earned the recognition without tarnishing the competition. But the University of Penn administration’s nomination of Thomas is simply rubbing salt in the wounds of those who were already adversely impacted by Thomas’ absurd endeavors.
Speaking of women’s athletics, my least-favorite team of all time is looking for a new coach.
We’ve talked on a couple of occasions about Grambling volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas who was hired in February, held three practices all spring, then cut all 12 scholarship players and six walk-ons on her team. The athletic director initially backed her decision, but then the university president called for an investigation.
While that continues, Lucas is out. No reason was given for her termination, which she claims was unjustified and no doubt the whole mess will end up in the other kind of court.
So, one would think that the kids who were dropped from the program would be reinstated while the university looks – in a super-fast search because volleyball practice starts in about a month – for a new coach, right?
Well, wrong.
While the university is honoring scholarships awarded for incoming players for the 2022-23 season, no scholarships have been restored for the dismissed student-athletes, nor have the walk-ons been placed back on the roster.
This sordid chapter continues to represent all that is wrong with college athletics. That it’s transpiring at a historically black university is even more distressing.
Speaking of college volleyball, I’ve had the privilege of meeting some of the University of Alaska Fairbanks players at two recent Goldpanners games. Sophomore Kinley Erickson of North Pole is an assistant in the sports information department, and I imagine you’ll be seeing some of her work in the Daily News-Miner.
My first question for them is whether they have my frequent flyer number to sneak me onto their flight to Hawaii for their season-opening tournament in Honolulu Aug. 19-20. The second is about the aforementioned “Scott’s Tots” T-shirts in tribute to Coach Brian Scott and “The Office” character Michael Scott. This definitely could happen.
Speaking of Goldpanners, Dominic Hughes is a second-year player from Kansas State University. The Wildcats are a Big 12 conference rival with my Texas Longhorns.
As he came off the field Friday evening I asked him what inning it was. He instinctively flashed his index finger and pinky to me and said “Second.” I replied with my identical “Hook ‘em Horns” hand sign, at which he realized he had fallen for it and quickly inverted his hand.
His Wildcats took two of three from my Horns this spring, so he maintains bragging rights.
Alas, Nick Kyrgios finished as runner-up at Wimbledon, but my take from the tournament: How distracting are the ball boys and ball girls with their robotic moves? Uggh…. Maybe it’s just my OCD, but I couldn’t watch the tennis with that orchestrated absurdity in the background.
Dad Joke of the Week:
Me: What did Mr. T say when he broke his hammer?
Gretchen: What?
Me: I pity da tool.
