Pannervision was ahead of its time.
As the Alaska Goldpanners head out on the road for their next 11 games, it’s great to know that now in its 20th season of broadcasting on the Interwebs (that’s 53-year-old guy speak for “on the line”), fans can keep up with the local nine on YouTube.
Henry Cole, team secretary, said the Internet broadcasts go back to 2001. After a brief transition to Facebook Live, they’ve been on YouTube for the past few seasons.
While the task of transitioning past games to their Alaska Goldpanners channel, there are a couple of highlights from yesteryear, including the 2021 Midnight Sun Game and that time in 2003 when a plane crashed just beyond the right-field wall.
Gero von Dehn does the broadcast, while Christopher Carlson is the engineer and producer.
* * *
If you do venture over to their YouTube site, check out Friday night’s double play initiated by Caleb Millikan to end the top of the third inning. It’s at the 55:10 mark. You won’t see a better play by a second baseman at any level.
One more Pannervision note – what has two thumbs and won a season ticket to next year’s Goldpanners games for being the 250th subscriber? That was me. Don’t worry, I told Henry to pass it on to No. 251.
* * *
Last Goldpanner note for the week: What are Sweet Caroline, Sweet Adelines, and Sweet Clementines?
Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline (bah-bah-bah) is the song played heading into the ninth inning.
The Sweet Adelines were the group of charming ladies who sang the “Alaska Flag Song” during the seventh-inning stretch at the Midnight Sun Game.
I’m not sure who the Sweet Clementines are, although come to think of it I could go for an orange right about now.
* * *
I made my long-awaited field trip over to The Patty Center this week, with Nate Pearsall introducing me to volleyball coaches Brian Scott and Meagan Woods; new women’s basketball head coach Amy Donovan; interim swimming coach Kelsey Leeson; assistant rifle coach Randi Loudon; and athletic director Brock Amundsen.
Scott and Woods were gearing up for volleyball camps in the coming weeks before the women hit campus in early August. Their first trip – Hawaii. I hope they have more fun than I did in January when – despite being required to show proof of vaccination and a negative Covid test to get on the plane, I came down with the bug on Day Two and wife Susan had to spend her vacay taking care of me. (I made it as far as Waikiki Beach across the street and the Honolulu Zoo three blocks away.)
Is it just me, fellow fans of “The Office,” or is it impossible to see Coach Scott in charge of a group of college kids that’s called anything other than “Scott’s Tots”? (Hey Coach Scott, whatcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do? Make our dreams come true.) OK, I promise no more Scott’s Tots references. Or maybe I’ll make T-shirts.
Coach Donovan is settling in well and prepared to make great strides with her team in the upcoming season. She’ll have two newcomers joining her eight returnees. More on the signees when they’re officially released.
Another name soon to be released is the new women’s swimming coach. She’ll be visiting this week in hopes of making the arrangement official.
I’ve never been around a competitive rifle team before, but suffice to say I was impressed and amazed at the technical proficiency of it all. Far different from the M-16A1 I qualified as a “sharpshooter” on in basic training and then wasn’t allowed to touch after that because my military occupational specialty was broadcast journalist. Thanks to Loudin, herself a former national teamer, who gave the tour. She took a break from setting up Lifesavers as targets for their campers next week. “They either hit through the hole, which is a reward, or miss and get to see the candy shatter, which is also cool,” Loudin explained.
* * *
Did you see the article in Monday’s paper about the Colorado Avalanche fan who was banned from attending home games for the rest of the season after he was caught dumping some of his recently departed friends’ ashes over the plexiglas and onto the ice? Talk about a diehard fan.
As for me, when my time comes, I’ve told my children I want my remains to be spread around Disneyland. Also, under no circumstances should I be cremated.
* * *
I’m out of room, so that will have to double as my Dad Joke of the Week.