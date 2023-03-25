ANCHORAGE – It’s 9 a.m. on a Saturday, and fewer than 14 hours removed from the soul-crushing disappointment of coming up three points shy of playing for a Class 4A championship at the ASAA State Tournament, coach Frank Ostanik has the daunting task of getting the Monroe Catholic High School boys basketball team ready for its third-place game against West Anchorage.
As a father of four humans, now ages 19 to 30, and a veteran teacher of 12 years in the secondary classroom, I recall the average high school student requires 20 hours of “sleep” per day. (Sleep here is loosely defined as being in ranging states of non-alertness, to include actual restorative unconsciousness, being absorbed in electronics, tuning out the world through music, and any other respite from the adults who are running their lives.) I’m not sure it’s possible to have a group of teens up and functioning productively as a cohesive unit this early – especially in the wake of coming up “one break, bounce or call” shy of the opportunity of a lifetime. But Ostanik and his assistants are doing their best. (He and his assistants also have an unspoken system for knowing which of the three cups of coffee on the end of the scorer’s table belongs to which of them; it apparently follows a complicated format that requires the same talent to draw inward and outward rotations of X’s and O’s on the dry erase board.)
If no other metaphor summarizes the transition from what was on the line in the previous night’s semifinal showdown with Fairbanks rival West Valley High, it’s that in lieu of being under the lights of the main court in the Alaska Airlines Center, this game is being played in the facility’s auxiliary gymnasium. Comparable to any of the nicest high school courts in the state, it’s still a step down from the 5,000-seat jewel of the Last Frontier.
There’s just no denying the big prize was played for last night. For those not in attendance, there’s a lot that can be read into a final score of Anchorage West 57, Monroe Catholic 54. The record book will reflect the Rams’ season ends with a 21-7 record and a fifth-place finish at state.
For those in attendance, though, the bigger picture is that the Rams came away with a win on Saturday morning.
“I told them I didn’t care about the winner or loser of the game tomorrow,” Ostanik said Friday night after sitting with his team in the locker room for nearly 30 minutes after the loss. “I just want them to be the best version of themselves, and I’m excited about having one more opportunity to be with team I love.”
We hate using this space for conjecture. But had the Rams’ starting five played all game, they would have won by 20. William Bast was four for five from the field and hit five of six free throws for 13 points. Trevor Mahler was also four for five from the field and grabbed eight rebounds in his time on the court. Player of the game Jett McCullough had 14 points.
But the goal for Ostanik in this game was to get all of his players meaningful moments.
“We don’t want to wait until the last minute,” he told his assistants as they formulated ways to get the reserves on the court. “Let’s get them out there when it counts.”
The Rams’ lead bounced from eight at the end of the first quarter to four midway through the second. It was back to six when Mahler made a strong follow early in the third quarter, followed by a vicious swat of an inside jumper at the other end of the court.
But the biggest cheers were for names not often in the paper or on TV.
Senior guard Isaiah Snow knocked down a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to extend the lead to 44-37 at the end of the third quarter.
Freshman Armani Smith was 1 for 2 from the line with an assist and a rebound. His classmate, Daylen Malamute, finished with four points and a pair of rebounds.
Anchorage West’s player of the game, Mat Choui, meanwhile, tied the game with his 12th point of the final period with a layup with 7.1 seconds to go.
Ostanik called time out and drew up the final play for freshman forward James Trieglaff, sophomore Gavin Cortez, senior reserve Isaiah Snow, Smith and Malamute to execute.
That they didn’t get a chance to run it because Choui stole the ball and connected on a layup as the final horn sounded won’t be what they ultimately remember from this weekend. It’s that their coach trusted them, that he recognized their work through the season was worthy of being rewarded with the opportunity, and that they were valued members of a team that played at state.
Congratulations on the win, Rams.
I’m sure my inbox will now be filled with people disputing my account of what transpired, and some might even argue that Ostanik didn’t take the game as seriously as he should have.
My retort to that would be, “Why should Monroe Catholic’s boys athletic administration take anything that happens at the ASAA State Basketball Tournament seriously?”
A private school with an enrollment of 100 students playing in Class 4A against teams from three schools with respective enrollments of1,165 (Colony), 979 (West Valley) and 1,752 (West Anchorage) is an absurdity. That the change was forced upon it due solely to its success – four championships and three runner-up finishes – in Class 3A from 2011-2021 makes it all the more embarrassing that ASAA would have made such a move.
“I think everyone agrees that the intent of classifications is to put like-schools together in competing for championships,” ASAA Executive Director Billy Strickland said at the time. “Historically, I think most models of classifications were based on the enrollment size of a school. That system is pushing 40 years old now.”
Now we have tremendous respect and appreciation for Strickland and support 99 percent of what Strickland does. But almost every other state in the union uses that same model of classification. It’s more than a century old in most of them. And it works fine.
Simply put, moving the Monroe Catholic boys and Anchorage Christian to 4A (and we can only assume the successful Grace Christian girls from Anchorage are on the verge of being forced into a similar situation) reeks of an effort to allow mediocrity to thrive in the absence of excellence.
The argument that the private schools can achieve more because they have more resources to do so is grounded in supposition alone, and was further rendered a moot point when the school’s gym roof collapsed last spring.
Finally, what validity is there in a 3A school claiming a state championship knowing they (perhaps) did so only because Monroe Catholic with a pool of 100 kids to draw from was bounced up to 4A?
This system of punishing a team for its past successes is pushing 2 years old now. It’s past time to place the schools back in their appropriate classifications.
