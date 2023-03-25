Ostanik
File photo

          ANCHORAGE – It’s 9 a.m. on a Saturday, and fewer than 14 hours removed from the soul-crushing disappointment of coming up three points shy of playing for a Class 4A championship at the ASAA State Tournament, coach Frank Ostanik has the daunting task of getting the Monroe Catholic High School boys basketball team ready for its third-place game against West Anchorage.

          As a father of four humans, now ages 19 to 30, and a veteran teacher of 12 years in the secondary classroom, I recall the average high school student requires 20 hours of “sleep” per day. (Sleep here is loosely defined as being in ranging states of non-alertness, to include actual restorative unconsciousness, being absorbed in electronics, tuning out the world through music, and any other respite from the adults who are running their lives.) I’m not sure it’s possible to have a group of teens up and functioning productively as a cohesive unit this early – especially in the wake of coming up “one break, bounce or call” shy of the opportunity of a lifetime. But Ostanik and his assistants are doing their best. (He and his assistants also have an unspoken system for knowing which of the three cups of coffee on the end of the scorer’s table belongs to which of them; it apparently follows a complicated format that requires the same talent to draw inward and outward rotations of X’s and O’s on the dry erase board.)

Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.