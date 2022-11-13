We’re sorry to throw an assignment at you first thing this fine Fairbanks morning, but please think back to what you were doing four years after you graduated from high school.
I know, I know… if you haven’t had your first cup of coffee yet that’s a tall order and I understand if you want to first do something less taxing on your gray matter – like checking out the comics or reading a political opinion piece or working the New York Times Sunday crossword puzzle – before coming back to revisit this, so no hard feelings. We’ll still be here.
So no matter what you pieced together from your early 20-something years, the answer to the question of “What were you doing four years after you graduated from high school?” should NEVER be anything that involves being in high school. That’s a universal truth. There’s no room for debate. And no, I don’t want you smart alecks here quoting Matthew McConaughey from “Dazed and Confused.” (If you know you know and if you don’t you’ll have to Google it – we run a clean ship here.)
The reason I bring all of this up is a 22-year-young person who did not get the memo.
His name is Brendan Hebert, and he’s a 2018 graduate of Lake Travis High School. (Full disclosure: that’s where my first high school coaching job was and it was miserable because of an old fossil of an athletic director who thought 21st-century aquatics should be approached in the same way as 1960s football in West Texas had been. He once referred to a $320 Fasskin II technical suit as “swimmin’ trunks,” and he wouldn’t approve a purchase order for swim caps because “If the kids are wearing them in the mall that’s a state governing body violation.”)
Hebert, it seems, left high school and went to the University of Texas where he walked on the cross-country and track teams. Life proceeded as normal with him earning all-Academic Big 12 honors last spring and even earning All-America honors from an alphabet soup consortium called the USTFCCCA in 2019 for being part of a Texas distance medley relay (that’s DMR to you track and field folks) team that reached the NCAA Championships.
That’s all impressive and about now he should be wrapping up his degree and heading into graduate school or a real career and transitioning into running on the 5k to ultramarathon circuit and – depending on his swimming and cycling prowess – trying out triathlons.
Hebert, however, had another goal in mind.
Apparently of the belief that he had unfinished business from his youth at hand, he took the, “Gee, I wish I’d known then what I know now” philosophy to an extreme that no human should never go to.
And four years after stepping across the stage and getting his high school diploma, he donned his Lake Travis High School cross-country shirt, laced up his shoes and grabbed an old race number to pin to his front. Blending into the field at the starting line – and sadly, we’re not making this up – he took off at the Texas High School Class 6A State Cross-Country championship meet with the other high school qualifiers.
Yeah, we’re kind of in disbelief too so we’ll let you re-read that last paragraph while it sinks in.
According to MileSplitUSA, in the running community this is something called “banditing.” There are varying degrees to “bandit” a race, ranging from someone entering a public run without paying the entry fee (which generally just stiffs a charity) to entering a private run – like the Boston Marathon – for which someone is not qualified.
Cycling through all of the possible/plausible explanations for how this could have happened, anyone who’s been a guy in their early 20s would first assume there was alcohol involved. As in, on a Friday night at a local bar Hebert and his friends were getting their drink on when one of them said, “Hey, my little sister is running at State tomorrow,” and Hebert said, “Man, I’m glad I’m still in shape and could kick those high schoolers’ butts,” and another friend said, “Yeah, right, you couldn’t cover that distance in (insert insulting time here,)” and in the cross-country equivalent of the biker bar’s “Let’s step outside and settle this like (low-IQ) men” Hebert ended up betting a C-note that he could finish in the middle of the pack and the next thing you know he’s at the starting line, significantly more hung over than any other entrant in the field, while his three friends stand by a tree laughing their butts off saying, “No way, man, he’s REALLY going to do this.”
According to his Instagram account, Hebert was ACTUALLY TRAINING for this event.
Two days before the race he posted, “last workout today before this weekends (sic) race and excited would be an understatement.” And then, according to a social media running app, he went out and covered 3 miles.
Previously that week he shared his motivational statement for the race: “Without struggle, there is no progress. Without pain there is no glory only the real survive in this game.”
All I can think when I read this is that he desperately needed Wally Cleaver for a big brother to say, “C’mon, Beav. What kind of a creep is so unhappy with his life that he jumps into a race for a bunch of little kids?” and “Well, if you do something like that, you better believe Eddie and Lumpy and I are going to give you the business until the day they drop you off at some old folks’ home, and probably even after that.”
Race day came and Hebert not only proved to himself – and literally nobody else – that he was still in shape by finishing second. At that point, race officials realized he wasn’t in the race and promptly “disqualified him” (how can you be “disqualified” if you never “qualified”) and escorted him from the grounds. I would imagine he could probably stop at a trophy shop on the way home and have a silver medal made for himself for $8 or so to complete the mirage.
The worst part in all of this – if there can be just one “worst part” – is that Hebert literally learned nothing from the fiasco.
“I just ran it for fun,” he told MileSplit USA. “I ran it, me and Kevin. I knew me and Kevin from high school.”
“You do know that’s not allowed, right?” MileSplit USA responded. “You are a college kid. You can’t race in a race, correct?
“I do not race in college anymore,” he said.
