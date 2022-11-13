Hebert 1113

Nancy Pierce of MileSplit Texas photographed Brendan Hebert, a former University of Texas runner and 2018 Lake Travis High School graduate, racing in the 2022 State Cross Country Championships. 

 Nancy Pierce / MileSplit Texas

We’re sorry to throw an assignment at you first thing this fine Fairbanks morning, but please think back to what you were doing four years after you graduated from high school.

I know, I know… if you haven’t had your first cup of coffee yet that’s a tall order and I understand if you want to first do something less taxing on your gray matter – like checking out the comics or reading a political opinion piece or working the New York Times Sunday crossword puzzle – before coming back to revisit this, so no hard feelings. We’ll still be here.

Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.