Lathrop's Trophy
  • We get emails… oh, boy, do we get emails.

And I wholeheartedly agree that I take criticism way too personally. It’s been a character flaw for as long as I can remember — as in vivid memories from being 3- and 4-years old. Fifty-three years of life have made me aware that our experiences and expertise give us unique perspectives on the world, and therefore I shouldn’t be offended by criticism. On the other hand, what would I have to talk to my colleagues, family and counselor about if I weren’t affected by it?

