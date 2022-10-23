- We get emails… oh, boy, do we get emails.
In this case, the reader’s concern was that I had made “irresponsible comments” in my coverage of Lathrop’s state championship game last weekend. Comments that were made somewhere along the line of Friday’s practice report, Saturday’s A1 feature on coach Luke Balash’s mastery of the dual-quarterback rotation, and Sunday’s two articles (one focused on the offense, one focused on the defense) and statistics package.Specifically, there was unhappiness in the way I described Tyler Clooten’s 91-yard touchdown run and the subsequent 50-yard touchdown carry by Soldotna’s Colin Peck.In no way was I trying to take anything away from Tyler. He absolutely deserves a tremendous amount of praise for playing to the whistle – in this case the whistle that didn’t come until he had carried the ball into the endzone.The same could be said for Peck under the same circumstances on the next series.But I would be guilty of ignoring the truth — and a key storyline from the game — if I had not addressed the issue of “questionable officiating” on both plays. The fact that the officials gathered for more than two minutes to discuss Tyler’s touchdown inherently means that there was “questionable officiating” on the play. If nothing else, the officials clearly had questions.
And I wholeheartedly agree that I take criticism way too personally. It’s been a character flaw for as long as I can remember — as in vivid memories from being 3- and 4-years old. Fifty-three years of life have made me aware that our experiences and expertise give us unique perspectives on the world, and therefore I shouldn’t be offended by criticism. On the other hand, what would I have to talk to my colleagues, family and counselor about if I weren’t affected by it?
The reader’s frustration was “What you called poor officiating was one of the best plays of the year by an incredibly smart and aware football player who plays to the whistle” and that “You pick now to question the quality of officiating when a good non-call benefits the Malemutes?Again, I did not call it “poor officiating” but “questionable officiating” – there’s a difference – and in no way did what I wrote detract from Tyler’s run. Additionally, the next “good non-call” that I described benefited the Stars.
On both plays, it can be argued that the runner’s forward progress had been stopped and that the whistle should have blown the play dead. In my first reference to the play, I stated “Total yards? Soldotna was 2 away from 400 while the Mutes were (11 over 300), with almost a third of that coming on Tyler Clooten’s was-he or wasn’t-he-stopped after a gain of 4 yards that turned into a 91-yard touchdown carry.” In my second, I wrote, “Nine plays and 29 yards on the ground after Clooten had been the beneficiary of a seemingly nonexistent whistle when his forward progress had stopped, Soldotna’s Colin Peck was able to use the same questionable officiating to turn a 2-yard carry on third-and-5 at midfield into a 50-yard touchdown run.”
The reader’s other concern was that “You have pointed out how many penalties the Malemutes committed during the season but never questioned the officiating.”
Additionally, if you listened to ESPN Radio Fairbanks Bruce Cech’s coverage during the West Valley game, he echoed the concerns at the time about the number of penalties committed by Lathrop.With all of that said, I would hate to think the quality of officiating was the takeaway from our coverage of Lathrop’s second consecutive state championship.My ultimate impression of Lathrop was two-part. 1) An unselfish offense – one in which Solomon Wade stepped aside for Jenner Webb to run a critical fourth-down play that was designed to his strengths, and 2) a tenacious defense that — facing first-and-goal form the 4 with less than 2 minutes to play and a two-score lead — didn’t concede the touchdown but instead continued fighting so that it took four plays for Soldotna to score.I would hope the mood the story I wrote reflects the “heart” the kids showed in fighting through a tremendous amount of adversity and prevailing against a really good Soldotna team.* * *Your Dad Joke of the Week:(This actually popped up in my social media memories this week and I’m still so proud of myself.)Me: Mark’s college had an earthquake drill today.Susan: What did they have to do?
After the first Lathrop game I covered, it was Coach Balash himself who was upset about the number of penalties committed by his team. In the North Pole game, there were at least 20 penalties called on Lathrop, none of which were of the “questionable” sort. Particularly of concern — not just to me but to the coaches — were the deadball sort. I believe at one point there were three consecutive false starts. How could that not be worth noting in coverage of a team?
Me: Get under their desks.
Me: Most are two or three stories. Except for the library.Susan: How many stories does the library have?Me: The library has a million stories.
Susan: Oh. How tall are the buildings on his campus.