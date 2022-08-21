This one falls in the “I’m old but I’m not that old” category.
Once upon a time, in October of 1985, I embarked on an official recruiting visit to the University of Florida. They were having their big “Gator Growl” for homecoming, and I vaguely remember the headlining act was Tom and Dick Smothers, who were past their prime even then, because Robin Williams had offended the old alumni with his off-color language the year before.
I stayed in the athletes' dorm, which was nondescript and embedded in the stadium. I ate at the athletes' dining hall, also in the stadium and nothing special. I saw their swimming facility which was embedded in the basketball arena. I met their Olympians, who weren’t all that more impressive than the Olympians I knew and trained with at Texas. And I went to a bunch of parties, which really weren’t my thing.
I went back home, eventually signed with Texas, and that was that.
Flash forward 30-something years and making the rounds on the Interwebz this week is the opening of something called the “James W. ‘Bill’ Heavener Football Training Center.” The name Heavener couldn’t be more appropriate because the -er on the end makes it a superlative of Heaven, and my guess is if you had the choice between the two in the afterlife, you’d choose these new digs in Gainesville, Florida.
So the video opens pretty tamely — a large entry way with lots of trophies and flashy “Gators” signs in 3-D and what appears to be a inlaid tile Gator on the floor. Fancy.
And then you see a meeting room and comfortable chairs and a giant multiple-screen video system and that’s all nice. Of course, you have to have “meeting rooms” for each position group these days.
Football players aren’t eating with the common folk these days. Even back at Texas in the 1980s we had the athlete’s dining hall that was eventually opened to the women via Title IX. So there’s the “Nutrition Center” where Gators will have their meals, all under the same roof.
But here’s where we start to stray from things needed to promote performance on the field to, well, what on earth does this have to do with football?
Let’s start with the players’ lounge. Pool tables with Gators logos in the felt. Cubicles with TVs and video game systems. How about a barber shop? Yep. Got that, too.
What’s a “VR lounge”? I thought to myself. Oh, a place to enjoy gaming with virtual reality experiences. I agree these college students need a dose of reality — but virtual isn’t it.
Don’t get me wrong —I get the escalating wars in who can have the best weight room, who can have the best training room, who can have the best access to medical care and rehabilitation facilities, and even who can have the best indoor practice facilities.
What I don’t understand is an athletes-only (in this case football athletes-only) outdoor recreation area with an artificial turf surface for cornhole games, fire pits and — of course — a lounging pool for working on the tan.
Maybe I need to stop looking through the life of a collegiate student-athlete through my 1980s perspective. I dated a women’s basketball player from Italy during her short time in Austin. We would pop into this pizza place in the campus mall that was owned by another native Italian. “Make sure you get me a copy of the payment,” she said in her broken English.
Whatever on earth for, I wondered?
It turns out the women’s athletics director — also of Italian ancestry — frequented the pizzeria and found out that the owner had given my friend a free slice or two of pizza on occasion. Not because she played basketball, but because she was from Italy.
“No matter,” the athletic director said. “It’s still an extra benefit not available to all students.”
I wonder if she’s been to Gainesville lately. And I wonder if she’ll visit the next school’s $100 million facility that will no doubt be “Heavenest.”