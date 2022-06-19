In the tradition of 1980s sitcoms addressing serious topics, I digress from the usual frivolity and present you with a Very Special Episode of My Weekly Musings. Specifically, I, the father of four, will share my favorite sports memory with each child and my favorite brush with bona fide celebrities that my children’s athletics have brought me.
Starting with Olivia, now 30.
Memory: During her junior year in high school I was coaching at a rival school in the state of Texas. I was able to coordinate a dual meet against her team, during which having access to the official entry forms may or may not have resulted in her appearing as “Liverdoodle Olsen” on the heat sheet and in the meet results. But better than that was the memory of me driving from Dallas to Austin in a blinding rainstorm and arriving Just In Time to see her finish sixth in district and qualify for regionals.
Celebrity: On several occasions in her youth (starting when she was 2) we went to Southwest Conference and then Big XII basketball tournaments in Dallas and Kansas City. The original goals included getting pictures with every mascot. This spring, before I moved out of America and into Alaska, we were able to go and see the Texas women run through the tournament to include stunning No. 1 Baylor. That tournament also gave me a chance to reconnect with legendary Coach Jody Conradt and the Longhorn alumnae who pass in and out of the tournament. (She knew me as a swimmer at Texas, better behaved than most because she actually let me hang out with her players.) And yes, we have snapshots of Liverdoodle with all 10 Big XII mascots. Next stop: SEC in 2025.
Mark, 25.
Memory: Seeing him win a California Community College Athletic Association state championship in the 800 free relay and finish third in the 1,650 while swimming at Golden West College for my former coach and one of the three men he’s named after, Mark Schubert.
Celebrity: I mentioned last week that I worked the stat crew for the NBA Developmental League Austin Toros, an affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs. These games were played in an arena where Mark, as an 11-year-old, could run around the periphery and play games set up for kids, buy things at the concession stand, jump in the bounce house, etc. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, I told him to come sit behind me with 2 minutes left. But when I turned around with 5 minutes left, I saw Spurs coach Gregg Popovich in that seat.
Sure enough, Mark plopped down and began to talk to the NBA champion and Olympic gold medal winning coach. The game went into overtime, but during the break a few autograph seekers came up to him.
“Why are they getting his autograph?” Mark walked up and quietly asked me.
“Because he’s the coach of the San Antonio Spurs,” I said.
“Oh,” Mark replied. “Is that college or professional?”
The game finished and I asked Mark what they had been discussing.
“Well, he was telling me what the Toros were going to do when they had the ball, and then he was telling me what they were going to do when they didn’t have the ball,” he said before summing up the conversation. “He knows a lot about basketball.”
Gretchen, 20:
Memory: I have a great picture of me picking her up out of the pool when she was 4 and had completed a 25-yard freestyle race, but rowing was more of her thing. Unfortunately, rowing is a lot of things but not a spectator sport. Thus, I have a hodgepodge of memories such as the first practice she went to; the tradition of her being tossed into the lake on her Jan. 7 birthday; participating in rowing camp at the University of California, Berkeley, where I briefly attended; enrolling at SMU as a Division I student-athlete; and, most recently, accepting a job as a camp counselor in rowing after being removed from the sport for a year in the wake of the pandemic.
Celebrity: The text I received was quite perplexing.
“James Bond is here.”
Gretchen was at rowing practice in Austin, and as far as I knew she was not involved in any fictitious international espionage. So, I jumped on Facebook and checked out (showing my age) Sean Connery and Roger Moore’s whereabouts before seeing that Pierce Brosnan was in town working on “The Son.” If she would have just said “Remington Steele is here” I wouldn’t have had to guess three times, but she’s likely never heard of Remington Steele.
“So tell me about meeting James Bond,” I asked her after practice.
“Well, our coach told us not to talk to him, but then he needed help getting his kayak in the water, so Julia and I helped him, and I think he said ‘thank you’ but I couldn’t really understand him because he was talking all fancy like British people do.”
Heidi Bear, 18:
I was pleased to be at her last water polo match before Covid-19 turned her world upside down (she and Gretchen were both graduating seniors in the spring of 2020) and at her first swim meet when Golden West College resumed competition this past spring.
We never expected her to be a state champion-caliber swimmer, but persevering through two years of shutdowns and promises that we’d be back to normal in just two more weeks makes her a champion in my book. I firmly believe we’ll eventually — as a society if not as individuals —look back at the way we mistreated our high school- and college-aged young people during the pandemic, specifically telling them to abandon their social activities at an age at which they’re already so fragile in social situations, and wonder what we could have possibly been thinking.
Celebrity: This one has nothing to do with sports, but rather music, and that’s OK because not every child’s passion should be sports.
But last week at the new Moody Center in Austin, I paid more money than I will ever admit for her to have tickets to Machine Gun Kelley. (This from me, who’s seen three concerts in his entire life – Men at Work, Devo and the Village People.)
“I touched Machine Gun Kelley!” she texted me.
“Did you get Machine Gun Cooties?” I asked. Turned out to be pretty prophetic. She came down with strep throat three days later.
Happy Father’s Day to you who share with me the joys of fatherhood.