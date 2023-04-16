“When society limits our language, they limit our thoughts, as well as our actions.” – George Orwell, 1984
The headlines across the U.S. proclaim that new state laws, international sports governing body policies, new NCAA mandates and high school rules are “banning” transgender girls from competing in sports.
And nothing could be further from the truth.
Those who are born boys are always eligible to compete in athletics at any level for which they qualify; what they increasingly can’t do – and it’s sad that legally binding legislation even has to be passed to prevent his – is arbitrarily enter girls’ competitions based on their denial of biological truth.
The Anchorage Daily News reported Thursday that the Alaska School Activities Association is the latest organization to be propelled into this inane yet necessary debate. While their headline isn’t as emotionally exploitive as others we’ve read, it still approaches the issue from the desires of the few – “Association to consider barring transgender girls from girls’ sports teams” – as opposed to the protection of the many. Consider the impact of the alternative “Association to ensure girls’ sports teams are comprised of girls” or even “Association will allow all boys to participate on boys’ sports teams.”
While not evoking the emotional outrage that the words “barring” or “banning” do, they’re equally accurate while denoting that both the integrity of the even playing field in women’s athletics and the conventional mores of American society are preserved. But doing so evokes refrains from the far left of what former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines expressed this week when she dared to “speak her truth” this week on the San Francisco State University campus – transphobia.
Gaines’ truth is that she was among those victimized last year by the absurdity of the Lia Thomas situation. After three years of competing on the University of Pennsylvania men’s swimming team, Will Thomas announced his transition to female. Thomas’ physiological transition met the NCAA’s first draft of weak standards in its policy, and subsequently Thomas made a mockery of the national championship meet. After easily winning the 500-yard freestyle, Thomas coasted into finals – but arbitrarily chose not to be victorious – in the 200 and 100 freestyles. The goal was to somehow promote the idea that the advantages of having been born male and going through male puberty wasn’t enough to ensure victory against women. Anybody familiar with the sport knew exactly what was taking place.
That included three-time Olympic gold medalist Nancy Hogshead-Makar. In the summer before Thomas’ stunt, she and I had gone round and round on social media as she spoke out against the state of Arizona’s exclusion of males from female sports. “(Arizona’s law) would prohibit even reasonable accommodations like the NCAA’s testosterone rule, which allows trans women to compete with hormone suppression,” she wrote in 2020. I argued no level of suppression would reverse male puberty’s advantage. She said these laws were excluding individuals who needed sport the most to affirm who they were. By the time Thomas reached the blocks at NCAAs, she had conceded. “You were right, we were wrong, and we are sorry.”
Hogshead-Makar and Gaines – who tied Thomas for fifth place in the 200 free and was immediately told by meet administrators that Thomas “had to have” the trophy and hers would be in the mail – are among those leading the charge for the preservation of the integrity of women’s sports. They do so against both screaming mobs – Gaines’ assault on the SFSU campus last week is horrific yet not surprising – and self-proclaimed intellectuals making absurd statements regarding physiology and performance. Consider SFSU athletic director Stephanie Shrieve-Hawkins blames something called “heteropatriarchy” for the belief that women can’t compete on an equal field with men and said this week, “it’s a “common mistake to believe people might have a competitive advantage due to their physical abilities.”
We won’t embarrass the university she attended for handing a diploma to someone with such a weak grasp on reality (or her elementary school, for that matter), but will instead just point to the biological differences
(Warning! We’re about to get all math-and-sciency here. If you haven’t had a couple of cups of coffee yet, or if you were a liberal arts major like me, just skip the next few paragraphs with the numbers and % signs.)
The following tracks U.S.A. Swimming’s national age group records for the 100-yard freestyle for boys and girls: 9- and 10-year-old boys vs. girls: 53.12 seconds vs. 54.89; 11-12: 47.15 vs. 50.27; 13-14: 43.51 v. 47.67; 15-16: 42.67 vs. 47.23; 17-18: 41.23 vs. 46.09; Open: 39.90 vs. 45.56.
The differences exist before puberty (3.3 percent difference in the 9-10 age group) and become more significant as puberty progresses (14.19 percent). If this is the data from a non-contact sport, one can only imagine the potential for physical risk in a contact/collision sport such as basketball or wrestling.
But ignoring the science is just as inane as assuming the desire to protect the integrity of girls’ and women’s sports is based in transphobia. It’s hard for me to believe that all of the members of the LGB community I know who are on the same page here are anti-T. It’s much more likely that they recognize the importance of embracing tolerance in aspects of life that don’t inherently adversely impact the lives of others.
Contrary to the far left’s new rallying cry, nobody will be viewing a student’s genitalia to ensure compliance. The only thing being viewed is a child’s birth certificate. And let’s not go to the extremes – swimmer Katie Ledecky or basketball’s Brittney Griner – to argue that their success or stature suggests ALL women can compete with men if given the opportunity. They are elite Olympic champions – the focus of our discussion is Alaska’s population of 13- to 18-year-old girls who want to be on their high school teams with a chance to test their mettle against the state’s other 13- to 18-year-old girls.
Next month’s actions will enable the ASAA to become the 22nd state to codify this common-sense approach to interscholastic athletics. It’s not a ban. It’s not barring. It’s simply ensuring that our daughters and granddaughters have the chance to compete against those of their same sex in a safe and comfortable environment. And for that, they will thank us.
* * *
YOUR DAD JOKE OF THE WEEK:
Me: If April showers bring May flowers what do May flowers bring?
Olivia: What?
Me: Pilgrims to America. Sheesh. I thought you majored in history.