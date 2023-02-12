Largen

Erik Largen

Clearing out my in box and a couple of months of musings on this seems-a-lot-warmer-than-5-above day.

I met and had a great-but-brief visit with Nanooks hockey coach Erik Largen on Monday. I certainly expected to have made it to an Alaska Fairbanks tilt on the ice by now, but we’re still searching for a sports reporter and otherwise I remain here at the helm of the Daily News-Miner controls, assigning and designing, selecting and perfecting copy for our sections five days a week. (Patrick Gilchrist handles the heavy lifting for Tuesday and Wednesday’s papers.) Largen himself noted that in his era as a player, former sports editor Danny Martin was a fixture at home and away games. I’m not going to say that makes Largen an officially old guy, but that era of coverage has disappeared with the internet dominating classified ad content that was once the cornerstone of a newspaper’s budget.