Clearing out my in box and a couple of months of musings on this seems-a-lot-warmer-than-5-above day.
I met and had a great-but-brief visit with Nanooks hockey coach Erik Largen on Monday. I certainly expected to have made it to an Alaska Fairbanks tilt on the ice by now, but we’re still searching for a sports reporter and otherwise I remain here at the helm of the Daily News-Miner controls, assigning and designing, selecting and perfecting copy for our sections five days a week. (Patrick Gilchrist handles the heavy lifting for Tuesday and Wednesday’s papers.) Largen himself noted that in his era as a player, former sports editor Danny Martin was a fixture at home and away games. I’m not going to say that makes Largen an officially old guy, but that era of coverage has disappeared with the internet dominating classified ad content that was once the cornerstone of a newspaper’s budget.
We’re additionally fortunate to have veteran sports editor and hockey writer Bob Eley as a resource, bringing his experience and expertise to the rink for home games and watching livestreams and listening to Bruce Cech on 91.5 FM for away games. Our correspondent Olivia Olsen is also doing a solid job as a rookie writer with Nanooks and Ice Dogs coverage. As you may have guessed by the name, in addition to working with her as a new sports reporter I was the one who once introduced her to solid foods (easy task) and taught her to ride a bike (next to impossible task), so helping her develop a voice for covering athletics has been much closer to the former than the latter in terms of challenges.
Even with Saturday’s setback at Long Island University, Largen is excited that his guys have a chance to play “meaningful games” at this stage of the season. We’ll see where the puck lands in the Pairwise standings — reportedly close to the figures the NCAA uses in selecting its tournament field — as a result of Saturday’s loss in Monday’s edition.
Largen also talked about the NCAA’s new rule that cuts the volunteer assistant position for men’s hockey but allows a fourth paid assistant. UAF didn’t have a volunteer on its staff this year, so there’s no pending cut there. He’ll assess the program needs and budget this offseason to determine whether to fill the fourth spot.
Curling fans — including Fairbanks Curling Club alumna Anne O’Hara’s mom Carla Willetto -— pointed out the World University Games bronze medalist (and as of Saturday U.S. National Championship silver medalist) attended West Valley High School for three years before moving down to the Lower 48 to continue training toward all of the amazing things she’s accomplished.
We weren’t able to make it to the 5U National Bonspiel Qualifier this weekend (Bob’s covering UAF hockey, Olivia’s in Los Angeles with the UAF swim team, our other stellar correspondent Selena Moore took the Region VI high schhool skiing, and I’m here in the office watching West Valley hockey and UAF men’s and women’s basketball in addition to putting out the paper) but hope to have results Monday, including the qualifiers for the upcoming national event in Minnesota.
I’ve come to accept the post-Covid reality that fast food and retail jobs are in abundance but lacking suitable, i.e. interested, applicants.
I refuse to believe — despite mounting evidence to the contrary — that the same principal applies in college basketball.
In December, five members of the Concordia University Chicago men’s basketball team were hospitalized after coach Steve Kollar punished them for missing curfew with a workout so intense they were diagnosed with dehydration and rhabdomyolysis, or the breakdown of muscle into the bloodstream.
Now, keep in mind this is a Division III school. According to the NCAA Philosophy Statement, this means they are nonscholarship student-athletes who are in an environment to “encourage the development of sportsmanship and positive societal attitudes.”
So that should be that for Kollar’s coaching career, right?
The parents of the players actually had to threaten to withdraw their sons from the program when the athletic director reinstated the coach after a brief suspension that determined he was not “hazing” the players or engaging in a “retaliatory act.”
That prompted me to look up a former colleague who was released from his role as basketball coach at a junior college where I taught after serving two separate suspensions, one for berating a student-athlete and another for actions prompting a brawl at the end of a game he coached.
Sure enough, he’s back as not just a coach but also an athletic director at a junior college in Texas.
And then there’s the latest tirade on video from University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s coach Mark Morefield. Again, a Division III school. Athletics there are supposed to be a glorified intramural program — an opportunity to have fun in the pursuit of an activity a student loves.
Morefield has been separated from the school, but he’ll be back. They always are. Hiring a coaches with as many stops as years on their résumés is never a good idea. A simple Google search unearths a coach’s past — good and bad. It’s regretable these simple steps for hiring individuals to work with young adults eludes so many athletic directors and college presidents.
Your Dad Joke of the Week:
Me: I took all of the paintings in the house down and gave them to Mommy for Valentine’s Day.
Heidi Bear: Why would you do that?
Me: Because I love her with all my art.