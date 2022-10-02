Probably the qualification I embrace the most about being your sports editor is the experience I bring to the role as a former coach and a former athlete. Without those life moments – that meant the world to me – I would be just another sportswriter sitting in my perch, casting judgment on the realm below me that I cover.
Case in point – I’ve argued with swimming officials when an athlete I coached – and therefore loved – was placed at a disadvantage by a poor decision. I’ve received yellow cards as a high school water polo coach when I felt the safety of an athlete I coached – and therefore loved – was jeopardized by indifferent officiating. I’ve been heckled as a high school water polo coach by other teams’ parents, which was ironic because in my swim coaching role in the pooled school district I was privileged to help work with and coach and teach their children.
The standard I used to somehow survive those “jaw-tightening moments” (a phrase I picked up from former Baylor basketball coach Harry Miller during his time as a principal at Belton High) was to make my point without embarrassing myself, my team or my school.
On Friday night at North Pole High School, Kodiak football coach Taylor Masterson failed himself, his team, his opponents, the fans, and the state of Alaska.
Granted, his outburst in the third consecutive Railbelt Conference rout he endured no doubt stems from the frustration of being – literally – placed in a no-win situation. I mentioned this season that both Monroe Catholic and Valdez made the honorable choice to protect its student-athletes by concluding that they did not have the numbers to safely field a high school football team. With 17 athletes suited up for Friday night – specifically two seniors, four juniors, seven sophomores and four freshmen – going against a roster of 47 athletes including 30 upper classmen, I would argue that Kodiak did not have the numbers to safely field a high school football team. That was an opinion I shared with the member of the McKinley Orthopedic & Sports Medicine team who was at Friday’s game, and he concurred.
But hey, I’m a purist when it comes to athlete injuries. I feel Tua Tagavoloia should be required to be cleared by the Mayo Clinic before he steps back on the field, and I’m naïve enough to think that Texas quarterback Hudson Card shouldn’t be playing as I type this when he’s walking with a noticeable limp on an ankle that hasn’t healed from a game four weeks ago.
And I’m not just picking on Kodiak. As I alluded during my column after West Valley’s homecoming game and now will say outright, it was reckless to play that game with only 17 varsity players suiting up due to suspensions and injuries. I was pleased to hear – from my daughter/correspondent covering Friday’s game – that amid similar circumstances the Wolf Pack JV game was canceled to move those athletes up to the varsity ranks.
Regardless, someone in the Kodiak administration made the decision to play three games that ended with a cumulative score of 170 to 14.
So there’s Masterson, two minutes into the second quarter of the third consecutive game where his young team will be fortunate to cross midfield when it appears there’s finally been a connection between his sophomore quarterback and junior wide receiver. Only the ball was close enough to the turf for it to have been deemed an incompletion. There’s no review in football, but I’ll side with Masterson on this and say the refs blew the call.
His immediate outburst I understand. Passion, frustration, disbelief, anger… all a part of his legitimate reaction to the call. Eventually the foul language has to subside and the argument has to be about the call, not the officials. It did not, and there’s the first unsportsmanlike conduct flag.
That’s the signal to the coach that he’s not going to win the argument, and it’s time to refocus on his team. But before the ball was even snapped again, he had stormed 30 yards down the field to continue arguing with the official who had the best vantage point of the play.
‘Coach, I need you to stop now,” she said.
“I wouldn’t have to stop if you weren’t calling a (expletive) game.
That drew the second unsportsmanlike conduct flag.
Whatever “life lessons” the Bears were learning by taking their third-consecutive beating was at that point over. After a referees’ conference the coach was told he had to leave the field. He was escorted off by another gentleman from Kodiak.
What followed after that was even worse. Whomever took over the sideline for Kodiak used the worst language imaginable to his kids. “You better kick the (expletive) out of that ball.”
Needless to say, the game mercifully came to an end with a running clock in the fourth quarter. The Bears presumably made it back to their plane and their homes with their heads spinning.
My question to their superintendent, principal and athletic director is what did those kids learn from this season? From this experience? What did they gain by playing football?
Because from my seat in the pressbox, and with my eye as an educator forever on the well-being of children, the answer is nothing, or in language that their football team has become accustomed to, “Not a (expletive) thing.”
I want to thank Bruce Cech of ESPN Radio Fairbanks and the Voice of Your Alaska Nanooks hockey team for being so diligent in keeping track of high school football scores and standings from around the state, which I shamelessly have placed on the Scoreboard page. He’s taken a shot at the playoffs for next week. We do know Lathrop will play host to Chugiak at 1 p.m. Saturday. We also know North Pole will play at Soldotna, but we don’t have a time for that one.
Other projections have been included in this morning’s paper, though I am constantly monitoring the Alaska Schools Activity Association website to make sure we get you the most accurate information as schedules are published and confirmed.
Speaking of daughter/correspondent Olivia Olsen, she is getting married Friday, and apparently I need to be there to walk her down the aisle, have a father-daughter dance, and pay for things (not sure the order of importance.)
I’m working with news desk copy editor and designer Patrick Gilchrist to ensure we hit the high points this coming week – Ice Dogs home opener, high school tennis and cross-country to State, and state football playoffs – but please be patient if something you expect to see in the paper isn’t there.
Did I mention her wedding is near Dallas. On Friday? Yep… she planned it so her dad could make the Texas-Oklahoma game for the first time since 2003!
A caller on Wednesday asked what time the Nanooks hockey game was Saturday, so I’ve added a “UAF This Week” schedule to our scoreboard page with all of the university’s weekly events. Thanks for the suggestion!
Your Dad Joke of the Week:
Me: Gretchen, did you hear about the man and the horse who were in a serious accident?
*Gretchen: No. What happened?
Me: The man’s in the hospital in critical condition.
*Gretchen: What about the horse?
Me: He’s back home in stable condition.
*Writer’s elaboration. She, of course, at the age of 20 would never further engage in the script for a dad joke.