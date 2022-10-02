Probably the qualification I embrace the most about being your sports editor is the experience I bring to the role as a former coach and a former athlete. Without those life moments – that meant the world to me – I would be just another sportswriter sitting in my perch, casting judgment on the realm below me that I cover.

Case in point – I’ve argued with swimming officials when an athlete I coached – and therefore loved – was placed at a disadvantage by a poor decision. I’ve received yellow cards as a high school water polo coach when I felt the safety of an athlete I coached – and therefore loved – was jeopardized by indifferent officiating. I’ve been heckled as a high school water polo coach by other teams’ parents, which was ironic because in my swim coaching role in the pooled school district I was privileged to help work with and coach and teach their children.

Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.