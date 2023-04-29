The temperature rises, the sun comes out, the snow melts, I inevitably park my car in a manner that demands I step in a 6-inch deep puddle to get out of my little white Hyundai Kona, and all the while the number of things I can’t for the life of me figure out come at me fast and furiously.
Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan
What the heck, Todd? I understand you going with hired gun Joonas Korpisalo as goalie for the first three games of the series with Edmonton. But I would have expected North Pole native Pheonix Copley — whom all agree saved the Kings’ season with a Dec. 6 callup from the AHL and subsequent 24-6-3 record with a 2.64 goals against average —would have been inserted by Game 4. If for no other reason, Copley playing would give some much-needed rest to Korpisalo.
Instead, in Game 4, Korpisalo got the start and completely melted down after the Kings took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission. In total, he allowed five goals in 50 minutes including the overtime winner.
So then you’re thinking, “Well, Copley has to get the Game 5 start,” but instead the Alaskan’s NHL playoff debut came 11:49 into the second period of that game —when the Kings were already down 4-2.
So then you’re thinking, “Well, Copley has to get the Game 6 start,” but out came Korpisalo and 1:28 into the game Connor McDavid had his first goal of the Oilers’ three in the first 25 minutes and the Kings’ playoff goose was effectively cooked in the series-ending 5-4 loss.
As for Copley, he was in net for a whopping 28 minutes, 11 seconds of the playoff series. Some reward to Copley for saving his team’s season, eh?
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders
You said you were trying to FIX the problems of the way student-athletes were treated, Coach Prime. Wasn’t that your big push at Jackson State? But now in Boulder you’re not only pushing kids out the door, but initially denying them access to every available tool to help them find a safe landing spot? Specifically, had to go to social media to announce you weren’t providing game tape?
I’m not so naive as to believe my experience in a “minor” sport in the late 1980s does not equate to the win-at-all-costs landscape of 21st century college football. But the coaches I worked with who had to cut an athlete bent over backwards to either keep them on some form of scholarship or did everything they could to facilitate their transfer.
It seems like every story about the Buffaloes’ program of late is one you would see on the NFL documentary “Hard Knocks.” Not a good look, CU. Not a good look.
It seems like every time I compile a Major League Baseball roundup it opens with “Shohei Ohtani pitched six scoreless innings and Mike Trout was 3 for 5 with a two-run homer as the Angels lost to some other team 7-4.”
Memphis Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks
Did you really need to agitate NBA legend LeBron James? Nobody will know whether or not your childish and foolish words ultimately impacted the outcome of the series, but it clearly didn’t help.
So we needed the USFL (Unwatchable Spring Football League) and XFL seasons to not only exist but actually overlap?
I did want to share that one of our musings won a 2022 Alaska Press Club award for Best Humor. Specifically, it was our thoughts shared about the 22-year-old man who sneaked (sorry, that’s the right verb even though “snuck” sounds infinitely better) into the Texas state high school cross-country meet. I’m grateful to you, the readers, for taking time each week to see what’s happening in the sporting world and for the feedback (positive and negative) that continues to justify my use of this space.
Your Dad Joke of the Week:
Gretchen: I left my book outside last night.
Me: Well, when you put it back on the shelf be sure and place it in the right spot according to the dew-y decimal system.